Why run for office? Because the incumbent isn’t getting the job done!
Mitzi Epstein was elected in 2016 because she promised to be nonpartisan and to act in our best interests. She promised to make education and education funding a priority.
Then she went to the state House and was one of the most partisan legislators from either party. And when she had a chance to increase funding for teachers and classrooms, she voted “no” time after time after time.
Politicians like Epstein are why people are cynical about politics.
I’m running because I’m the opposite of cynical. I’m optimistic for our state and our country and I know we can do better than we are doing if we elect better representatives.
And I’m the opposite of Epstein because when I say I’ll vote for a good bill without regard to which party introduced it, I mean it and can be trusted to keep my promise. And when I say I’ll make our teachers, students and schools a priority, I mean it and can be trusted to keep my promise.
After campaigning on issues like school funding Epstein voted no on increases for K-12 schools. she voted no on increasing teacher pay even while marching with the teachers and posing for pictures. If it’s a Republican bill (and with Republican majorities in our Legislature, most bills have Republican prime sponsors), she refuses to vote “yes.”
Elected representatives should represent the constituents of the district regardless of their political affiliation. Bipartisan efforts are critical in advancing meaningful policies and programs, and that means working with other parties to reach the desired goal. Epstein refuses to work with Republicans and it has gotten to where it hurts our district and our people.
There are times where ideology prevents compromise and that’s OK. Epstein is very far to the left on issues like life and the Second Amendment, and I’m pro-life and I’m a passionate defender of our constitutional rights.
But even those disagreements aren’t always partisan. Epstein advocates for higher taxes as a Democrat, while my Republican primary opponent Greg Patterson also favors higher sales taxes in some circumstances.
I disagree with them both, so it isn’t about party. I think we’re overtaxed and that Arizona’s economic gains have come in large part because we’ve cut taxes, balanced our budget and offer a stable environment for companies to move here or expand here.
They disagree.
Epstein takes credit for the Red for Ed movement and tries to take credit for the pay raises that teachers received. But Epstein voted “no” on the pay raises because she wouldn’t vote for a bill that Republicans could claim credit for.
Enough of this kind of stupid politics.
I’m a legal immigrant who is living the American Dream. I’ve lived where we didn’t have the kinds of freedoms we have here, and I’m passionate about restoring our freedoms and taking a message of hope and opportunity to everyone in our state.
America is the greatest country on Earth, and I know that from experience. I hope you will visit shifaAZ.com to learn more about me and I ask for your vote.
Thank you.
