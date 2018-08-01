The availability of water is incredibly important to Arizona’s future growth. We have three major sources of water: the Salt River, the Colorado River, and our groundwater aquifers.
Arizona is in the midst of one of the worst droughts in 1,200 years. This drought has stressed our supplies and has nearly triggered Tier 1 shortages, which will reduce the allocation of the water flowing from the Colorado River.
The Groundwater Management Act of 1980 was incredibly forward-looking for its time, and it was the first law of its kind in the United States. It required the active management of groundwater where the majority of the state’s population lives.
It did so by requiring new development to demonstrate that water supplies are available for 100 years. It also established groundwater banking in our state and requires the state to reach “safe yield” by 2025.
Unfortunately, the state is not on track to reach this goal and the Legislature has failed to pass a drought contingency plan with other Colorado River basin states.
So what can we do?
We can push the Legislature to finally pass a drought contingency plan that allows us to bank water in our reservoirs with other basin states instead of the wasteful “use it or lose it” clause that exists today.
Furthermore, our residents, businesses and government bodies should voluntarily focus on water conservation. This will help stave off water shortages that will effect Arizona’s future.
In addition to being water-conscious, the state and local governments should create standards for energy conservation for all government buildings. Cities should encourage responsible private development to do the same through incentives for desert landscaping, LEED-certified buildings, solar panel installation, and urban in-fill projects.
We should encourage expansion of education programs like the ones run by SRP and the Desert Botanical Garden for residential landscaping and energy- and water-conservation guidance.
Moving beyond water and energy, sustainability also means ensuring that our public services – like buses and light rail, urban and state parks, senior centers and recycling programs – are able to expand to meet the population’s needs.
Much of this should be done at the county and city levels, and the state should reinstate funding for these programs.
However, air quality monitoring programs should be expanded statewide. Only Maricopa and Pima counties currently require motor vehicles to be ADEQ emission tested. Smog does not respect county lines.
Sustainability also means investing in our public schools so that we have the workforce to sustain future economic growth. If we do not have an educated workforce ready to take on the jobs of tomorrow, our growth will decline and businesses will leave Arizona.
Ensuring our future workforce creates sustainable and predictable growth in the tax base and ensures the ability to manage our public services for the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.