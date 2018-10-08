I was born and raised in Tempe Arizona and I graduated from Marcos de Niza High School in 2002. I studied economics and statistics at Arizona State University and afterwards, I served as a Senior Firefighter and Incident Commander Type‐5 with USFS Cave Creek Fire Department.
In 2014 I started a coffee import company with my son, who in May also graduated from Marcos de Niza high school.
I am passionate about mentorship and service to my community. I coach Little League in Tempe, tutor students in mathematics, physics and economics and serve as a committee member with the school district.
I am running to strengthen student programs and services in our schools, grow post‐graduate opportunities for students after graduation from colleges to trade schools to job placement.
Lastly, I am running to ensure that educators and community members have a continual voice in our schools as we move forward.
I am very proud to have graduated from our community. So much so that I invested in my son’s education here in our district.
Now, I am ready to give back to the community that supported me and gave me so much opportunity. Please vote for me and give me the privilege to serve you
