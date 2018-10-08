Our guiding principles must be rooted in the success, safety, and well-being of our students. We need to include our families in the development of our policies. In addition, regularly listening and working with our teachers and community to continue striving for excellence.
Our students matter. Our job is to regularly evaluate every aspect of how we are providing a quality education. Are we preparing students for life? Do our students have social, emotional, and mental wellness support? We must tailor to the needs and aspirations of our students with preparation for college, technical & trade, or the military.
Programs like AVID (Achievement Via Individual Determination), JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates), and Achieve60AZ work to increase preparedness and expand career opportunities. We must also ensure counselor, safety, and wellness support. With innovative initiatives and partnerships coupled with wellness support, our students are best positioned to thrive.
Our families matter. Families are critical to the success of our students and development of our policies. My family’s sacrifices enabled me to succeed. My parents immigrated and became U.S. citizens. My father left the Pascua Yaqui Tribe in Mexico as a teenager to provide for his family. My mother fled violence as a child from El Salvador.
They were determined to provide a better life for us. Because of them, I’m living the American Dream. I’m the first in my family to graduate high school, earn a bachelors, masters, and attend law school.
Now, I’m fortunate enough to help my brother, Aaron, a senior at Corona, help chart his own path. It’s our job to reach out, be transparent, and meet families where they are. The diversity of our families is what makes our community strong.
Our community matters. As a product of Tempe Union, teachers, mentors, and community leaders prepared me for life.
Whether serving as an education advocate and outreach coordinator for Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema, in the classroom with AVID, or in the courtroom as a student Prosecutor with the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, Tempe Union prepared me for life.
I want to ensure all our students are best suited to thrive. It’s because of teachers like Mindy Udall who go above and beyond every day. She set a foundation by teaching the importance of civic engagement, service, and education. Are we doing everything we can to recruit, retain, and respect our teachers? We must regularly listen and assess whether we are setting up our students, teachers, and schools for success.
I want to ensure the success, safety, and the well-being of all students. Through my experience, I understand the importance of working with students and their families for sustainable success.
I know the job cannot be done without being accessible and transparent with our families. We are doing a good job, but we can always do better. Let’s work together to continue working towards excellence.
