Children talked excitedly as they launched straw rockets, built paper towers and created images with 3-D pens in a recent science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) day camp in Ahwatukee.
Judging by the kids’ enthusiasm at a recent one-day camp, it might not be surprising to know that East Valley Engineering for Kids was named the top-producing franchise by reported gross sales for 2017 for all of the 163 Engineering for Kids locations around the world.
The East Valley operation is based in Ahwatukee but also provides many camps and events at locations in Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Scottsdale, Peoria and downtown Phoenix.
Engineering for Kids offers STEM activities to children ages 4 to 14 in activities intended to be fun yet challenging when students are on school vacations, as well as through clubs and parties.
Programming, robotics, 3-D printing, video game design, Minecraft modding, CAD design and industrial, aerospace and mechanical engineering are part of the STEM classes, said Ron Hoagland, co-owner/program director.
He and his wife, Lan, who live in Ahwatukee, co-own the East Valley franchise, the only branch in Arizona.
“It’s pretty exciting because we started year one, we did really well,” Ron said. “The second year we were like top 10-percent. Last year, we’re like we’re going to get the number 1 spot this year.”
Lan is also happy about the recognition.
“We’re excited,” she said. “We like doing it for the community.”
Mike Cavanaugh, vice president of operations for Engineering for Kids, praised the work Ron and Lan have done with the franchise.
“It is clear that they have perfected the summer camp business model not only in their own community but had the most successful summer in the history of our company,” Cavanaugh said.
“Their summer camp success is extremely impressive; however, their willingness to help other owners all over the world is equally impressive and speaks volumes to the type of character Ron and Lan bring to their business,” he added.
Chandler City Councilmember René Lopez added: “The more exposure our kids can have to STEM, the better. The EV Engineering for Kids is another great tool we have in our community to ensure our children have every opportunity to experience how much fun you can have designing, building and expressing yourself.
“Every child is different, and it is our duty to find that one spark to ignite a brighter future for them.”
Lan is a registered nurse and Ron has a background in sales and marketing in the corporate world. Their son, Preston, 5, participates in the STEM activities East Valley Engineering for Kids offers.
“We kind of looked at how Arizona stacks up in education to the United States, how the U.S. stacks up to the world in STEM education and we saw that there was a need there to do better,” Ron said.
“We were so excited that you could start kids out in this at age 4. We kind of felt like, wow, the earlier you could get kids involved in this stuff the more likely they’ll take their studies in science, math more seriously because you’re presenting it in a hands-on way.”
East Valley Engineering for Kids will have summer camps at Primavera Learning Center in Chandler, as well as at Urban Air Adventure Park in Ahwatukee, Val Vista Academy in Gilbert and other locations.
Last month, 26 children ages 4 to 12 worked together in teams building the paper towers in a variety of colors, some nearly reaching the ceiling at the Ahwatukee site.
It was the first time East Valley Engineering for Kids held a camp at Urban Air Adventure Park in Ahwatukee, its new partner on East Ray Road just east of 48th Street.
“It’s very open-design,” Ron said. “The objective is they have to build the highest tower that can support the most weight. There’s critical thinking involved. There’s teamwork. That’s why we’re so successful; they’re not being lectured at. It’s allowing them to be creative, to come up with solutions to problems.”
Harper Vanderwall, 7, and her brother, Hudson, 9, of Ahwatukee, enjoyed making the tower.
“Ours was almost to the ceiling,” Harper said. “My favorite thing about the camp is the 3D pens. You can create whatever you want.”
She said she would like to be a singing actress, cheerleader and engineer when she grows up. Hudson shared one of her interests.
“I want to be an engineer,” he said. “I’ve been going to Engineering for Kids for three years now. I’m good at electronics.”
Some children in the recent class at Urban Air made rockets out of drinking straws, clay, tape and construction paper that they launched up into the air and at a target on the wall.
One group created letters and shapes that came out squishy and eventually hardened using 3Doodler Start 3D Pens.
During breaks, the children in the STEM camp got to jump and play on the trampolines at Urban Air.
Tenisha Rhodes, a lead instructor for East Valley Engineering for Kids, guided children as they made letters, animals and other creations with the 3D pens.
She started working for Engineering for Kids in 2015 in the Chicago area and wanted to stay with the franchise when she moved to Phoenix in January.
“I love it,” Rhodes said. “I love teaching kids. I wanted to do something outside of the classroom. It’s really important kids have the STEM program so they can do things like this. Whenever we have a robotics challenge, the girls kill it. I would love to see more girls in STEM programs.”
Students ages 8 to 14 in a spring break East Valley Engineering for Kids drone camp at Urban Air looked at images on apps that mini drones captured from their cameras with younger kids drew lines on paper to program robots.
Dale Fedewa, Urban Air owner, said he is excited to be partnering with East Valley Engineering for Kids because the STEM business is “forward-thinking and teaching kids.”
“It’s a great learning experience,” Fedewa said. “To partner with them is great. Having been the parent on the other end, I would have loved something like this. Kids having fun learning makes all the difference in the world. That’s the value and the beauty of it.”
Information: engineeringforkids.com/eastvalley.
