Doctors can misdiagnose valley fever, a fungal disease that lurks behind such common symptoms as coughs, headaches and fatigue because they’re not familiar with the respiratory disease, medical experts say. That could prolong patient suffering and even result in death.
Misdiagnosis not only hinders recovery, it can worsen valley fever, said John Galgiani, director of the Valley Fever Center for Excellence in Tucson.
“One of the reasons clinicians are not as familiar with this as they should be is because they don’t train here,” Galgiani said, noting that valley fever – also known as coccidioidomycosis – is regional.
In 2016, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention received more than 11,000 reports of valley fever, which strikes people with fatigue, coughing, fever and headaches that last weeks.
About 6,000 reports were from Arizona, and more than 5,000 from California – the two states where the vast majority of valley fever cases occur. But tens of thousands of cases likely go unreported, CDC epidemiologist Orion McCotter said.
“In highly endemic areas such as the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas of Arizona, valley fever causes an estimated 15 to nearly 30 percent of community-acquired pneumonias, but low testing rates suggest that valley fever may be under-recognized,” the CDC said.
One percent of patients may have the disease move to other parts of their body, infecting blood, bones and organs, and 5 to 10 percent may have severe respiratory problems, resulting in even more aggressive respiratory issues and fatigue, McCotter said, noting the symptoms and complications result in about 100 to 150 deaths a year.
The issue, ultimately, lies in treatment rather than prevention.
“This is a fungus that lives in the environment,” McCotter said. “It’s difficult to prevent.”
