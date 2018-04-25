Toss that romaine – in the garbage.
That’s the warning to Ahwatukee residents from the state Department of Health Services, which last week issued an advisory urging people not to eat romaine lettuce from Yuma.
Based on information from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, DHS said people should not eat whole heads and hearts of romaine lettuce, chopped romaine and salads and salad mixes containing romaine due to an outbreak of E. coliO157.
Five cases linked to the multi-state outbreak have occurred so far in the Valley.
DHS Director Dr. Cara Christ said, “E. coli can cause serious illness, so it is critical that everyone take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease. If you or someone from your family recently ate romaine lettuce and are experiencing symptoms, please seek medical treatment immediately.”
Symptoms of E. coliO157 include diarrhea (sometimes bloody) and abdominal pain. An infection ranges from mild to severe, with symptoms lasting about five to seven days in most people.
Young children, the elderly and the immune-compromised are at risk of developing hemolytic uremic syndrome, a potentially life-threatening illness that can cause kidney failure.
The CDC and the FDA also are advising people that before they eat romaine lettuce from a restaurant or grocery store, to confirm that it is not from the Yuma growing region.
DHS is working with local health departments, the CDC and the FDA to confirm the source of the E. coliO157 infections, to identify additional cases and to prevent the spread of the disease.
To prevent illness, ADHS advises everyone to wash hands with soap and water prior to food preparation or consumption and after using the toilet. Wash fruits and vegetables before eating or handling and avoid cross-contamination of food.
