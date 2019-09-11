Rockin’ Taco Street Fest producer Landon Evans promises an “experience” for guests at his event, one that goes beyond the traditional Mexican dish.
“We have a bit of something for everyone whether it’s shopping, refreshing drinks, food aficionados, great entertainment and the list keeps going,” Evans said.
The taco party is Saturday, Sept. 14, at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, which play host to Taco Guild, Someburros, Chronic Tacos, Taco Chiwas, Mr. Mesquite, Elmer’s Tacos, Modern Tortilla, United Lunchadores, Nandos, Superfarm Supertruck, Honey Bears BBQ, Las Palmas Cantina, Ghett Yo Taco, International Truck of Tacos, Willie’s Taco Joint and Drive Wood Fired Grill.
In addition to food – which includes vegetarian as well as dessert tacos – guests will enjoy wrestling, car shows, live music, fresh fruit frescas, mariachis, beer Micheladas, margaritas and eating competitions.
“The Rockin’ Taco Street Fest is one of our most popular signature events that we produce,” said Evans, who owns HDE Agency. “We strive to build our community-style events to be the best Arizona has to offer with activations that enhance the attendees’ experience. We look to reach 15,000 at this year’s celebration.”
Music plays a large part in the Rockin’ Taco Street Fest, with La Misa Negra, B-Side Players and Evil Waze: The Ultimate Santana Experience hitting the stage.
Besides more musical acts, Evans expanded the car show, which goes beyond just low-riders to showcase any and all custom cars.
Cocktails will be available for those who want a little “show” with their drinks.
“We’ll have Las Palmas Cantina Margarita Hut with ‘flair’ bartending,” Evans said. “The bartender will flip bottles and be more interactive.”
Guests will also experience mariachi performances, a piñata party and Lucha Libre VOS wrestling at the event sponsored by El Jimador Tequila, Corona, Deep Eddy Vodka, Food City and Bashas’.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Junior Achievement of Arizona, an organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success.
Information: noon-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, A.J. Chandler Park, 178. E. Commonwealth Ave., Chandler. rockintacoaz.com. $12 general admission, $99 VIP.
