The Payson Book Festival hosts area authors

Area authors will be among some 90 Arizona writers who will be featured at the fifth annual Payson Book Festival.
The festival — 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 20 at the Mazatzal Hotel and Casino on Highway in Payson — is sponsored by the Rim County Chapter of the Arizona Professional Writers.
The free, family-friendly celebration of books and literacy offers something for all ages.
Youngsters can have fun in the Kids’ Zone with story times, activities and a puppet show produced by children. Workshops run all day with favorite authors and Western singers.
Three Chandler authors are among the writers who will be at the book fest:
Marc David is a veteran journalist whose writing career spans four decades, during which time he has covered the sports spectrum, from world boxing champions to the Olympics. He has written for lifestyle and health magazines.
The Pennsylvania native, who now resides in Chandler, writes books, contributes articles to newspapers and is available for speaking engagements.
He is an everyday runner who enjoys
travel. He has written three nonfiction books: “The Addicted Runner,” “Available Male Tale” and “1,001 Things You Didn’t Want to Know.”
First-time novelist Howard Gershkoitz’s work has appeared in print and online, in such prestigious publications as Michigan State University’s quarterly and the Arizona Consortium of the Art’s Blue Guitar. An avid science fiction fan and history buff, he’s studied at Arizona State University’s Piper Creative Writing Center in Tempe.
He writes both poetry and fiction, and has won several awards for his work, including first prize in the 2018 Tempe Creative Writing contest for his poem, “Window on the Square,” judged by ASU faculty and students.
At a time of life when most people begin to slow down, Kathy Peach decided to head for the Southwest to live near family after being in Tennessee her entire life.
She followed her dream of earning a
college degree and writing a children’s book. Peach graduated from Arizona State University in December 2014, with a degree in early childhood/early childhood special education.
It was during the children’s literature class where she was introduced to a method of writing quality children’s literature. In developing “The Tiniest Tumbleweed,” she tries to convince readers they can believe in a life filled with limitless possibilities.
Another festival author will be
Nan C. Cataldi of Ahwatukee.
Born and raised in a small town in
western Pennsylvania, she raised her two children in Richmond, Virginia, and ultimately retired from the medical profession and moved out west.
Since she was youngster, she has had
a talent for storytelling and a great imagination. Her first book, “Rafie the Rattlesnake, Come Home!” is a children’s picture book that recently received a five-star review from Readers’ Favorite.
She is currently finishing the third book of the “Keys of Being” trilogy and will have a new picture book, “Silver Light and the Red Canyon,” coming in 2020.
