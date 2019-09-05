Lakeshore Music, a Tempe-based nonprofit, has planned a diverse array of talent for its nine shows during its 2019-20 concert series at Tempe Center for the Arts.
The monthly concerts are presented at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and will range from Cuban rhythms to soulful Afro-centric beats to the Beatles – and, of course, jazz.
“Lakeshore Music exists to bring people together for a shared experience of jazz music done well,” said Tempe resident Woody Wilson, founder, president and executive producer of Lakeshore Music. “And part of our mission is to introduce our audiences to exciting, new, emerging artists.”
Several audience favorites return for 2019-20, joined by rising young performers making first-time appearances at Lakeshore.
“Every show is a winner this season,” Wilson said.
In addition, Lakeshore is teaming up with Caffe Boa, a fine-dining establishment on Mill Avenue in downtown Tempe, for a dinner-show package before each performance. The offer is not available with any other discounted ticket packages.
Tickets are now on sale for the entire 2019-20 Lakeshore Music series, or for an array of mini-series packages as well as single-show purchases. Those who purchase all nine shows receive a 25 percent pricing discount.
Purchase of any five shows of the buyer’s choice brings a 20 percent discount, four shows a 15 percent discount and three shows a 10 percent discount.
Tickets are at lakeshoremusic.org, or at the Tempe Center for the Arts box office at 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, or at 480-350-2822, extension 2.
During its 11 years in Tempe, Lakeshore Music has built a reputation for being among the best jazz-music concert series in the U.S.
Audiences and musicians alike can enjoy the TCA’s intimate Lakeside Room, known for its cozy feel, superb sound quality and floor-to-ceiling windows behind the performers that afford a magnificent view of Tempe Town Lake.
The big-city ambience is amplified with the passing of each light-rail train on the opposite side of the lake coupled with majestic reflections in the water of the rising Tempe evening skyline and the lights of aircraft approaching nearby Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Those who arrive for the show early may purchase a beverage at the TCA’s bistro and bar and watch sunsets from tables on the TCA’s patio.
The lineup for the new season includes:
Camila Meza
Sept. 28
Camila Meza, a vocalist, guitarist and composer since her arrival in the U.S. from Santiago, Chile, in 2009, brings a sound full of warmth inspired by jazz, South American music and American music of many eras and genres.
Sean Jones
Oct. 26
Trumpeter Sean Jones is comfortable in any musical setting, from ensemble to bandleader. In 2004, he turned a 6-month stint with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra into a 6-year gig with Wynton Marsalis as lead trumpeter.
Carmela Ramirez y Más
Nov 23
Valley legend Carmela Ramirez along with Más take the stage in an electrifying concert that will have the audience dancing in the aisles. The band will offer a marriage of jazz-bebop and Afro-Cuban rhythms.
Beth Lederman and Jazz Con Alma
Dec. 21
Keyboardist and bandleader Beth Lederman is the bandleader of the Brazilian jazz group Novo Mundo, and draws on her love of Latin and Brazilian music. She combined it with her classical roots and creative exploration in jazz to form this group, Jazz Con Alma.
New West Guitar Group
Jan. 25
New West Guitar Group is regarded among the premier guitar ensembles in the world with its jazz standards and exciting originals. The signature sound comes from an innovative style that highlights rhythm, beauty and virtuosity, played with acoustic and electric guitars. The TCA Studio is converted into a classic jazz club with tables for this special show.
Chloe Feoranzo
Feb. 22
Clarinet and saxophonist Chloe Feoranzo has performed professionally since she was 15 in youth orchestras and festivals across Southern California. She recently completed a three-year world tour.
Hot Club of San Francisco
March 21
To hear the Hot Club of San Francisco is to be carried back to the 1930s and the small, smoky jazz clubs of Paris or the refined lounge of the Hotel Ritz. Their contemporary jazz and swing has entranced audiences around the world. The group’s 2016 album “John, Paul, George and Django,” is the basis for this show.
Harold Lopez-Nussa
April 25
Havana pianist Harold López-Nussa’s work reflects the range and richness of Cuban music, with an embrace of jazz improvisation. His appearance in Tempe is a direct result of Lakeshore Music’s collaboration with its sister organization, Cuba Rhythm and Views, which conducts government-sanctioned, cultural-exchange tours of the island.
Tamir Hendelman’s
Spirit of Israel Ensemble
May 16
Pianist Tamir Hendelman leads the Spirit of Israel Ensemble, a quartet of top Israeli jazz artists, who are composers from New York and Los Angeles. Their rhythmical, lyrical and creative original music melds with jazz and classical influences into an exciting evening of heartfelt creativity in tribute to their homeland.
