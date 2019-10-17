Willie Clayton and Elaine Stepter are R&B stars in their own right, having scored hits or toured with major acts.
On Friday, Oct. 18, the two will come together to pay tribute to others – Al Green and Gladys Knight – at Cactus Jack’s in Ahwatukee for a show that features the Kings of Soul Band.
“When you think of a Willie Clayton, you remember the days of the Barry White’s, the Marvin Gaye’s, the David Ruffin’s, Aretha Franklin, Teddy Pendergast and Jackie Wilson,” Clayton said.
“That’s the era that a Willie Clayton comes from. You’re going to get top quality. That’s not stroking an ego. That’s telling it like it is.”
His latest album is “Excellence,” which has spawned four singles. The dance song, “Drop Pop and Roll,” is the latest and Clayton said it’s hit the Billboard charts. The prior single, “Ain’t No Way,” is a tribute to Aretha Franklin.
Clayton is preparing to release a country CD and an inspirational gospel album, “Lord willing, next year,” he said.
“We’re also going to release another new soul/R&B/blues album,” Clayton quickly adds. “We’re keeping busy.”
Clayton said he was “born singing,” but has been on a professional singing journey since he was 11.
“I’m staying true to my gift and understanding at any given point, it can all be taken away,” Clayton said. “I don’t take it for granted. I believe in myself. God has blessed me with a talent to sing. Some people like to party, stay up all night, smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol. I don’t mock no one else, but I just know what works for me. This is the way I’ve been doing it for over 50 years.”
Growing up, Los Angeles-based singer Stepter said she listened to all Motown artists, but Knight was always one of her favorites.
Now, Stepter will perform her songs and others during her tribute to the “Empress of Soul” at Cactus Jack’s. Stepter’s setlist will also include “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “Landlord.”
“It’s going to be really special,” Stepter said. “She’s one of my favorite female artists. She was one of the main singers I studied and bought all her records. She’s one of my mentors I would say.”
Stepter returned to her Los Angeles home in April after spending a year and a half in Shanghai, singing at the luxury hotel Sukhothai.
“I’m still a little bit jetlagged,” she said.
Now, she said she is excited to work closer to home.
Stepter said she began singing as a child in the church and later in junior high and high school choirs. In 1983, she recorded her first album. Since then, Stepter has toured with Rose Royce, the Golden Globe-winning soul and R&B group who released the song “Car Wash” in 1978.
She is working on her fifth album, which she is planning on calling “Getting Back to Basics.” It will be a blend of classic R&B, soul and jazz.
“Live music, beautiful melodies, and beautiful stories,” Stepter said. “That’s my plan for this album.”
As for the double bill, it will be a “phenomenal, memorable night of classic soul and great entertainment. Nobody does soul the way we can do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.