St. Amand Kitchen & Cocktails, a revamped restaurant in South Chandler, is attracting a crowd eager to sample its eclectic menu and luxuriate in its upgraded, cathedral-like ambiance.
The restaurant on South Alma School Road, south of Queen Creek Road in Ocotillo, as once called D-Vine Bistro & Wine Bar, but owner Robert Coulson closed the establishment for a few months to redesign the interior and create a new menu.
The five-month renovation created a restaurant that pays homage to St. Amand, the patron saint of beer brewing, winemaking and bartending memorialized in a large mural.
The modern cathedral-style interior features a larger, relocated bar and allows more light into the inside. Wallpaper resembling columns cover some areas of the open-floor restaurant that has wrought iron accents inside and outside.
tarting Aug. 16 through Aug. 13, it’s celebrating its grand opening with drink specials and a free charcuterie board.
Guests pick from a streamlined menu with more shareable plates and fun, innovative creations from Executive Chef Ramon Rice, whose menu also includes a laundry list of cocktails, wines and beers.
The reconfigured restaurant better utilizes space and has improved “feng shui” and “more flow,” he added.
The pared-down menu emphasizes shared plates more and focuses less on large entrees. “The day of the large menu” has passed, Coulson said.
Most of the food is made from scratch and diners can expect frequent surprises. Market fish is served as fresh and while supplies last, Rice said.
Octopus is a popular constant item on the “small plates” menu and tuscan pork is a crispy, rosemary-roasted meat.
Beet tartare, a fritto misto that’s a medley of seafood, and risotto also are offered. Recently Rice made a lobster risotto with a clam and rosé broth and fennel in it. Another time he created what he called a “play on a German beer dish,” a risotto with beer, Gouda cheese and ham.
The menu aims to encourage customers to take their time and savor the food and atmosphere at St. Amand Kitchen & Cocktails.
“The whole idea is to get you to hang out and stay, have an experience,” Rice said.
St. Amand Kitchen & Cocktails also hopes to entice customers with music.
Coulson’s wife, Sharon Aebi, a jazz pianist, performs with bass player Selwyn Reams Wednesday nights. The two jazz musicians also perform earlier in the night Saturdays and then a DJ plays music after that from 9 p.m. to midnight.
On Thursday nights Paris James, a singer, songwriter and guitarist plays his mix of acoustic blues, soulful overtones and rock. Moon Dog sings and plays new country, classic rock and all-time favorite songs on Friday nights and every Tuesday is New Talent Night.
The restaurant is located at 3990 S. Alma School Road. Information: facebook.com/StAmandChandler
