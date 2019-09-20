One day a year, many museums nationwide welcome visitors free of charge to view their exhibitions.
It’s called Museum Day and this year, the annual event – hosted by Smithsonian magazine – takes place Saturday, Sept. 21.
Several East Valley destinations are participating in the event, joining with their counterparts across the Valley.
“The price is right!” said Mike Fox, director of the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art.
Museum Day, is celebrating its 15th year, it’s “a national day of recognition and celebration of the value, importance of museums as places of inspiration, education and entertainment in peoples’ lives,” Fox said, adding:
“It would be wonderful to see individuals of all backgrounds and different generations, along with their family members, take advantage of the welcoming day of free admission.”
Taking part in Museum Day is easy; simply download a Museum Day ticket. It provides free admission for two people on Smithsonian magazine’s website, and present it to the museum of your choice on Saturday.
Among the 50 states, Arizona ranks No. 15 with 36 total participating museums. New York ranks No. 1 with 111 participating museums and California follows with 101 museums.
In Maricopa County alone, 11 museums will participate in Museum Day; see the full list below and don’t forget to download your tickets from smithsonianmag.com/museumday.
Here’s a look at East Valley venues celebrating Museum Day:
MESA
Arizona Museum of Natural History
Where: 53 N. Macdonald St., Mesa
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Website: arizonamuseumofnaturalhistory.org
CAF Airbase Arizona Museum
Where: 2017 N. Greenfield Rd., Mesa
Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Website: azcaf.org
Mesa Historical Museum
Where: 2345 N. Horne, Mesa
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Website: mesahistoricalmuseum.com
i.d.e.a. Museum
Where: 150 W. Pepper Place, Mesa
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Website: ideamuseum.org
CHANDLER
Chandler Museum
Where: 300 S. Chandler Village Dr., Chandler
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Website: chandlermuseum.org
APACHE JUNCTION
Superstition Mountain
Lost Dutchman Museum
Where: 4087 North Apache Trail, Apache Junction
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Website: superstitionmountainmuseum.org
