The Ahwatukee Little League All Stars 10-and-under run in the Arizona Little League State Tournament in Tucson came to a jarring end on July 21 with a 14-1 loss to Gilbert National.
Since the squad’s selection in early June, the Ahwatukee group ran through the District 13 tournament, beating numerous tough Chandler and Tempe teams to clinch a berth at state, where it finished fourth overall with a 4-2 record.
Though the season’s end came a few days earlier than Ahwatukee’s players had hoped, against a team they had beaten by 10 runs just nine days earlier, coach Geoff Ball said the long, grueling schedule of baseball, following an entire regular Little League season, taught the kids a lot about the sport and what it takes to succeed at a high level of competition.
“From June 9 until today, they’re pretty much playing baseball every single day,” Ball said. “The kids got to experience the dynamic of our practices, which started at two-a-days and went to one-a-day, and they got to go out there against really good baseball teams every game consistently. It helped them grow their baseball IQ and their skills a lot.”
Added assistant coach Matt Garvy, “They kind of saw what the big tournaments are all about and what it takes. Even for kids that age, it’s kind of a grind every day. I think just that format in and of itself, with all those games in a row, they’ll know what to expect if they’re at those late stages in tournaments next year or after that.”
The Ahwatukee kids, who have a great chance to make next year’s all-star team and compete for the state title in the 11-and-under bracket, can use the state tournament experience as motivation to work hard in the off season and get back.
Ball, who is also president of Ahwatukee Little League, said winning the District 13 tournament is a large accomplishment in itself. The 10-and-under squad was the only Ahwatukee team that advanced through what is among the state’s most difficult districts each year, while the two older Ahwatukee teams fell late in their respective brackets.
He said that while there was emotion on the faces of the team’s young kids following the final loss, he could see a real sense of accomplishment that they may be able to use to continue moving forward.
“They have to dedicate themselves to it again and play well in the season to be selected again, but I think all these kids have a chance to be here again if they really put their minds to it,” Ball said.
“Some of the kids said, ‘Just think how much better we’ll be next year,’ after we lost, and mostly that we’re all happy we got to play together,” said George Garvy, a player for Ahwatukee and Matt Garvy’s son.
From jumping in the hotel pool after games, playing a variety of sports on the grass, large team meals and the entire team “freaking out about a ginormous tarantula” on the coach’s hotel door after a game, George Garvy described the experience as “just so much fun.”
Perhaps more important than the baseball skills the team built during nearly two months of nonstop baseball was the friendships forged between the kids and the memories they will have of a unique opportunity to grow as players and people.
“Most of the kids knew of each other during the season, and they played with and against each other. These kids together were just so much fun,” Matt Garvy said. “The friendships they made with other kids they might not have gotten to know otherwise, and the parents and families, almost all staying in the same hotel, grew really close, too. It was just so great for everybody.”
