Former Desert Vista High soccer player Brennan Vincent Klein has accepted a permanent goalkeeping position with the Real Salt Lake U.S Soccer Development Academy 17-19-year teams in Utah.
After a summer tryout, Klein was asked to return with the U-19 team in the First SilverLake International California Tournament, where he recorded two shutouts vs. VBF Struttgart of Germany and Club Tijuana of Mexico with a total 11 saves.
Academy President Martin Vasquez had Klein train with MLS Real Salt Lake director of goalkeeping Todd Hoffard.
Klein played 10 years with Arizona club soccer as a goalkeeper for the Hammer FC, Del Sol, Sereno, and Legacy FC – now Real Salt Lake Arizona. He played two years with the current Arizona high school soccer champions, Desert Vista.
The Real Salt Lake U.S. Soccer Development Academy has multiple indoor and outdoor soccer stadiums, expert coaching, training and playing facilities and is a model for development of future USA soccer talent. The academy is owned by Dell Loy Hansen, whose assets and businesses include Zion National Bank, the RSL Youth USA Soccer Development Academy, USL Monarchs and MLS Real Salt Lake Professional Soccer teams.
Over $75 million has been invested in land, infrastructure, and facilities to play in all types of weather.
The academy teams will play between 20 and 30 games a year as well as in tournaments against elite young soccer players.
Brennan, who has relocated to Utah, credits many of his youth club coaches, especially Walid Kaakhoush, board member and U-17 coach of Real Salt Lake Arizona, for his development and advancement.
Brennan career goals are to play professional USL/MLS Soccer in the USA and Europe and obtain a college business degree in marketing.
“He is an excellent student and works very hard to improve his mental, strategic, tactical and physical soccer skills,” a spokesman said. “His academy selection is a major step forward to playing soccer at a top university division I level and becoming a professional athlete.”
