It was a short but sweet run for Duane Eason as Mountain Pointe High basketball coach.
Eason led the Pride to the 6A state championship game and established a style and discipline that sparked an incredible turnaround in his only season before resigning last week to accept the head coaching position at Phoenix College. Eason had left an assistant coaching position at PC to come to Mountain Pointe last year.
Kirk Fauske, an assistant coach who joined the Pride last year when Eason came in, has been named interim head coach at Mountain Pointe.
Eason and Fauske believe that the program will not skip a beat, having familiarity and already-established relationships at the top. Fauske inherits several key returning players from one of Arizona’s most talented and successful teams as well as players coming up from a very successful junior varsity team that Fauske headed.
In his year at Mountain Pointe, Eason seemingly overnight built a winning culture as the Pride went 26-4, an improvement from 11-16 the year before.
“When I got there, one of the first things I did, not even metaphorically but literally, I looked around the gym, and every single sport had a banner hanging there except for the basketball program. So, I think that was my ultimate goal. In leaving there, I hope that people realize you can have a championship-caliber team at that school,” Eason said.
It is extremely difficult to leave the Pride players, especially after coming so close to winning a championship, Eason said. But, as competitive as the players are, Eason said that he, too, has that spirit and felt the need to test himself at the college level.
“I’d never been the head coach at the college level, and Matt (Gordon, former PC head coach) asked me if I wanted to coach college. I said I would only do it if I could be the head guy, because I need to know for myself whether I can do that,” Eason said. “When this job became available, I thought to myself, ‘This may be my only chance at the college level,’ but it was still a tough decision.”
Jonah LaBranche, who will be a senior for the Pride next season, said that before Eason arrived, many of the team’s top players were “lazy” and did not try their hardest in practices or games. He said Eason and his new staff immediately established clear expectations.
Eason acknowledged that he often was hard on his players, calling himself a “dictator” on the court, and LaBranche told stories of the multiple times the former coach would get angry at the slightest infraction. However, he credits that discipline to much of the success the Pride saw in such a short time.
“We used to do this thing called the ‘mop-up’ when we messed up or didn’t listen, where you put your shirt on the ground and push it along the floor like you’re mopping,” LaBranche said. “It’s pretty tiring, and he’s even made people do that during the games before. But he really taught us a lot.”
Eason describes Fauske as more nurturing, and LaBranche said the players often would reach out to Fauske with their concerns over Eason, as he was usually easier to speak to. However, even if their personalities are different, their coaching strategies and goals are nearly the same.
“That’s one of the reasons he brought me on in the first place, is because our styles, and defenses especially, were so similar. I’ve always liked to press like we did last year, and now I’ve got some really talented players here at Mountain Pointe to do it,” Fauske said.
Four returning Mountain Pointe players are attending the Southwest All-American Camp this month. Fauske said the sole focus is for players to develop their games in the offseason, hoping to improve just enough to win the state championship that just eluded the Pride in 2018.
“I’m excited because he laid the blueprint. We went from 11-16 to 26-4 in just a year to be a state runner-up team,” Fauske said of Eason. “We’ve been working since March, had a really good June and we’re returning most of our guys who play on some serious club teams.
“We’re looking forward to finishing some unfinished business. We got a bad taste in our mouths losing the final last year, and we just want to get over that.
