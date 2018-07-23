High-level volleyball is commonplace in Ahwatukee. The girls’ high school teams from Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista reached last year’s 6A playoffs, and the DV boys won the state championship.
Club teams have experienced their fair share of success, as well, as they mold budding players.
The Ahwatukee Foothills Family YMCA Aces, for girls in grades 7 to 9 last school year, won the last two Arizona Summer Volleyball League Division 1 Club Championships, and they’re well on their way to a third.
The Aces, under 13-year coaching veteran Randy Everett, moved to 3-0 last Saturday, with straight-set wins over previously undefeated Club One, which had not lost a set all season, at Aspire Volleyball Club in Tempe.
Everett’s teams have become an Ahwatukee age-group staple, not only for their competitiveness, but for his coaching and mentorship. Players with skill and athleticism, like Sa’mone Boyd, a 6-foot-2, 14-year-old, who will be a sophomore at DV, forego other, possibly more-glamorous clubs to learn the game and life lessons under him.
“We wanted to be in a Y program. I looked into it. You can look at the records, and Randy’s teams seemed to have had the most success,” said Boyd’s mother, Crystal Boyd. “This has been a good fit for us.”
The post-season tournament championship game is Aug. 11, Everett’s birthday, at Aspire. A third straight title, he said, would be the perfect birthday present.
“Randy is so good to work with. He has a nice way with us,” Sa’mone Boyd said. “You can tell he really knows the game.”
Everett and all YMCA coaches are unpaid volunteers. The Aces routinely play, and beat, club teams with paid coaches. He got into coaching as an assistant 13 years ago when his oldest daughter, Gabby, played. Midway through the season, the head coach left, and Everett was left to pick up the pieces. He’s been at it since, including coach of his youngest daughter, Lauren. She now helps him coach the Aces.
He said that his first goal is to cement volleyball fundamentals in young players, get them to understand that the high level in competitive high school play later on will not come unless they have a working knowledge of the game’s basics.
Everett also has a unique coaching style, like implementing regular sand-volleyball play for his young ladies – which requires much more strategic movement and shot selection – that make the indoor game come easier to them.
“If we have a match on Saturday, I like to have them practice in the sand on Thursday, because you have to work twice as hard to get to your spots in beach volleyball. So, their legs are stronger. When they get on the indoor court for the match, they’re so light on their feet and get to the ball quicker,” Everett said.
However, winning games and championships is not Everett’s ultimate goal. He wants to help mold them into quality young adults, who have the abilities to achieve goals, not only in volleyball but outside of the sport.
“We try and instill in them that, obviously, it’s more than just volleyball, it’s life, too. It’s helping them grow as a person. We try to win, but that’s not all we care about. We want the young ladies to grow in their personal lives,” he said.
Everett said that he is just as proud of players’ achievements in the classroom and in other sports and activities as he is of those who go on to volleyball success in college.
Everett shares credit for his players’ development with his co-coaches – Everett refuses to call them “assistants” because he believes they are as important to the team as he is. Among them is Janet Smith, who got involved in coaching when her daughter played. Her daughter is now in college but Smith continues to coach because of Everett’s influence and because she, too, enjoys making an impact on young people.
“I enjoy teaching what I know, and watching the girls progress. They come back now and tell me how much they enjoyed the experience. To see them grow and become successful in life, that’s the satisfaction,” Smith said.
There is no end in sight to coaching, Everett said, not while he can see a difference in the lives of young people he has grown to love.
“Parents call me. A lot of times they’ll say, ‘Hey, my gal just got an athletic scholarship,’ or, ‘My daughter got a scholarship, not athletic but academic, and we want to thank you for how you led her through this time in her life,’ and I love that,” Everett said. “Probably the biggest thing for a coach is getting those types of phone calls and finding how they’ve progressed in life. It makes you feel like you’ve made a difference and impacted somebody.”
