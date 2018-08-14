Dan Hinds knew that Armando Delgado was a special talent the first time he saw him on the practice field.
“He’s got a lot of tangibles: his skill set, he has a great motor, he always comes hard,” Hinds said. “You put all of that together and he is one of those full-package types of kids.”
Delgado has become a key player for the Thunder at fullback and linebacker.
Primarily an edge rusher last season, Delgado accounted for 65 tackles, seven of which were sacks.
His passion for the game – especially on defense – is obvious on the practice field.
“I love football,” Delgado said. “The tenacity and fire to get to the ball is a lot of fun.”
This season, Delgado becomes more of a stand-up linebacker, allowing him to move freely across the field in pass coverage or gain an extra step on the opposing offensive line in blitz situations.
He remains at fullback on offense in situations as the lead blocker. But don’t count out his ability to carry or catch the ball out of the backfield.
“He can play anywhere. We have packages just for him,” Hinds said. “He can run if you put the ball in his hands and he can catch really well. It’s fun to watch a kid like that. He loves football. He goes hard, plays hard.
“He’s one of those kids you really love coaching.”
Playing both ways isn’t easy, no matter how much talent a player might have.
It takes physical and mental preparation, especially in the warm temperatures that linger through the first half of the season.
Delgado exchanges his cleats for wrestling boots after the season. He was a state qualifier last season for the Thunder, helping them place seventh at state.
Wrestling always has held a special place in his heart, and he acknowledges that it would be difficult to choose should he receive scholarship offers in both sports.
The 6-foot-1, 221-pounder doesn’t yet have offers in either, but there has been interest by recruiters.
“I’ve been talking to Stanford for wrestling. I hope that works out,” Delgado said. “I’ve talked to West Point (Army), Cornell and NAU for football. I’m here for an education, so I will go to whatever school suits me best so I can grow as a person and help my future develop.”
Delgado recently attended a skills camp at West Point after receiving an invitation from a recruiter in the area.
After a strong showing, he is hopeful that a scholarship letter arrives soon.
“One of my biggest goals I have is to get a Division I offer,” Delgado said. “Being able to pay for my schooling is motivating and it drives me every day.”
Delgado would become the first in his family to receive an athletic scholarship.
His father, Eduardo, emigrated from Ecuador as a child while his mother, Polina, is the daughter of Italian immigrants.
Receiving a scholarship offer is important to Delgado to set an example for his younger siblings.
“I want to be their role model and get after it every day,” Delgado said. “I would feel like I made it to the next stage of my life, just being able to thank my parents for getting me to where I am.
“To be honest, I might cry.”
It’s his passion to do right by others that Hinds says makes Delgado an unsung leader in the Thunder program.
From his work ethic to how he carries himself in a humble way, Hinds and the rest of the staff expect the senior to continue leading by example when the season kicks off Aug. 17 at home against Palm Springs, California.
“He has great leadership skills and his impact on the team can be as much as he wants it to be,” Hinds said. “He can go as far as he wants to. We expect and anticipate him to make big plays for us all year.
“He’s that type of guy.”
