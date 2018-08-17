If there were any preseason jitters leading up to Desert Vista High’s football season opener Friday against Palm Springs, Calif., the Thunder said those butterflies were knocked out of them in a multi-team scrimmage on Aug. 9.
“It just felt so awesome to get that first hit in,” senior safety Clay Sokol said, after the Thunder’s scrimmage against Chaparral and Mesa.
Flying around on both sides of the ball, Desert Vista seemed to have a real sense of identity and chemistry. They were, however, slightly flawed in their execution. On offense, pass routes and blocks were imperfect at times, and the defense let some potential interceptions slip through it fingers.
Thunder coach Dan Hinds said the scrimmage gave him a chance to evaluate players in game situations before Friday’s 7 p.m. opener at Desert Vista. He said there still could be some lineup changes.
“My assistants have a done a great job developing kids, so we’ve got some depth at most positions,” Hinds said. “A lot of our second-team guys have gotten quality reps in practice, and we feel like if we have to make any changes we can fit them in there.
“And, in the scrimmage, you get some of those mistakes out of the way. So, I guarantee you that on Friday, if we get a chance to make plays, we’ll capitalize on them.”
Sokol agreed, especially on a defense that has high expectations.
“I know now, after seeing the ball drop, that we’ll just put double the effort in and make plays, will the ball into our hands, because we know now how it feels to let those big plays go,” he said of dropped interceptions.
This is the first meeting between the schools. The Thunder have studied film from Indians’ games last season and of their preseason scrimmages. Still, they are going in a bit blind. They won’t have the extensive knowledge they have of their Arizona opponents, but, then, that also is true of Palm Springs.
Hinds said year-old tapes cannot fully prepare them. Playbooks and personnel change. However, he said, if the players are solid in their fundamentals, they will succeed.
“Our main goal this week in practice is just to fix some of the small things we saw in the scrimmage, and just sort of sharpen everything,” Hinds said. “We’re looking for execution. If we’re solid in our base defense and offense, we’ll be all right. If the eleven guys do what they’re supposed to do, we should be ready for whatever they throw at us.”
Junior quarterback Parker Navarro will start his first varsity game. He said that preparation for the opener has been more focused on what Desert Vista does than on what Palm Springs’ defense might do.
“When we play teams we’re not that familiar with, we just have to trust the base system and trust our coaches that they have the right schemes to prepare us. So, I think if we stick to it, we’ll be fine, as long as we execute,” Navarro said.
“This game is really important,” he added. “If we win, it’s a big confidence booster. Even if we come out and don’t play as well, I think it’s important to face some of that adversity and keep our heads up.”
Sokol said that thoughts of a long season, with a playoff run after the regular 10-game grind, are in the minds of the young players. He said the group is ready to start strong and use it as a springboard.
“Everybody’s really focused on this game. When you start the season, the other teams are always in the back of your head a little bit. But, for months we’ve been getting ready for this game against Palm Springs,” he said. “If we’re not, and we aren’t putting all the effort in, it sets a bad tone for the rest of the season.”
