American youth are typically less active during the summer months than during the regular school year. On average, kids gain body fat and become less fit over the summer.
According to Parents for Healthy Kids, a national organization devoted to promoting healthy lifestyles among youth, “kids gain weight significantly faster due to a combination of irregular sleep patterns, increased screen time, and greater access to snacks while they aren’t in school.” They cite research from the journal “Obesity.”
I have suggested ways to get kids active in the summer, as well as ways to reduce screen time and for avoiding excessive summer calorie intake.
Now, Parents for Healthy Kids (PFHK) is promoting a special online program to encourage active living for kids and their families. The goal is to encourage youth to meet the national physical activity guidelines for youth: 60 minutes of physical activity every day of the week.
Those who sign up for the program will receive e-mails containing activities for the entire family.
The physical activities are organized around themes such as “Engaging Exploration,” “Wet & Wild Water Games,” “Throwback Favorites,” and “Get Hustlin’.”
Parents interested in the program can access it at: parentsforhealthykids.org/2018-summer-activity-challenge.
You and your family can then choose the activities that you like best. The whole family benefits and kids in the family can meet the goal of 60 minutes of activity per day. To help you keep track of your family activities, an activity tracking log is provided.
It’s free. Give it a try.
-Chuck Corbin is a longtime Ahwatukee resident and Professor Emeritus in the College of Health Solutions at ASU.
