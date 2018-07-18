Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher has bowed to Councilman Sal DiCiccio’s demand that the state attorney general’s office be asked to review a bargain-priced land deal involving 10 city-owned lots.
DiCiccio two weeks ago called on constituents to request the state attorney general’s determination of whether the city violated the state’s prohibition of government gifts when it sold for $50,000 10 lots with a total appraised value of at least $700,000.
“Arizona has a constitution that says these types of gifts to developers are illegal. It is called the gift clause,” DiCiccio posted on Facebook. “I would implore everybody to help on this that is concerned by asking the attorney general to look into the violation of the gift clause on this case.”
The City Council on June 24 approved the deal at the request of the city manager.
It sold 10 vacant lots in the Garfield Neighborhood Initiative effort at $50,000 apiece to Texas-based Trellis Company for development of “affordable, single-family owner-occupied residences,” according to city records.
DiCiccio said the land, located roughly in the area of Van Buren Street and I-10, was appraised at $700,000 a year ago and that with rising home values, the area likely is worth more now. He urged citizens to ask the state attorney general to require it “use an updated appraisal and not one that is over a year old, which was clearly expired.”
In a response to DiCiccio, Zuercher noted that “the transaction rests on adequate consideration: sale of the 10 lots for a lower purchase price to induce the nonprofit developer to pay for offsite and onsite improvements and develop 10 houses that enable affordable home ownership for low- to medium-income persons. The sale of each house will also return the real estate to the tax rolls, which will generate revenue to the city.”
He also said the developer, Trellis, has developed and sold affordable housing for decades.”
But he also told DiCiccio, “Notwithstanding my view that the transaction complies with all applicable laws, I will transmit your letter, this memo, and the documents referenced above to the attorney general in your name for his review.”
DiCiccio claimed another developer was prepared to pay the city at least the year-old valuation price.
DiCiccio said he was “guessing” that Zuercher submitted the paperwork to the AG “because we had so many people contact the attorney general on this case.”
“This property deal is clearly problem,” he told the AFN. “If this isn’t considered illegal, then pretty much Phoenix can give away anything in these types of sweetheart deals. I have said this repeatedly: This is not a Republican or Democrat issue. It is clearly an insider dealing problem.”
In April 2017, the Council had authorized the city Neighborhood Services Department (NSD) to issue a request for proposals for the sale and redevelopment of 13 city-owned vacant lots in the Garfield area. Three lots were packaged into one proposal and the 10 that were just sold constituted the second package, records show.
That second package, about 1.44 acres, “consists of properties acquired and assembled by the city through the Slum and Blight Program over the past 21 years,” city records state.
