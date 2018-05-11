Fed up with construction noise late at night or just as the sun rises?
Phoenix may be able to better help.
The city Planning and Development Department has begun a new program to address community complaints about construction-related noise during evening and early morning hours.
Inspectors will now be on-call to respond to active-construction noise complaints weekdays from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. (7 a.m. Oct. 1 through April 30) and 7 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.
But residents near the South Mountain Freeway construction area may not be in for much relief since the city does issue extended-hours construction permits on a case-by-case basis.
Nevertheless, people who complain by calling or texting 602-320-1071 or emailing constructionnoisecomplaints@phoenix.gov can at least expect that when they call, the city will research whether such a permit has been issued. Complaints that are texted or emailed should include a photo of the noisy work.
The city also has a few caveats.
“On-call inspectors will only be investigating construction noise complaints related to construction projects that require permits... and NOT the building of a bookshelf,” it said.
And if your neighbor is having a party, complaints about non-construction noise have to go to the Phoenix Police non-emergency number, 602-262-6151.
The city says “construction, including erection, excavation, demolition, alteration or repair of any building within 500 feet of any inhabited structure” must be limited to 6 a.m.-7 p.m. May 1 to Sept. 30 and between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 1 to April 30 on non-holiday weekdays.
Complainants must provide their contact information for call back by the on-call inspector.
If the inspector cannot reach the complainant, the complaint will not be investigated, the city said, promising a call-back within two hours.
