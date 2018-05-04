Arizona motorists face a double whammy in the form of higher registration fees and a surcharge on fines for moving violations despite a disagreement among East Valley legislators.
On a 17-13 vote Monday, the Senate gave final approval allowing the director of the Department of Transportation to levy a fee on each vehicle. But HB 2261, already approved by the House, does not spell out how much that fee would be. Instead, it tells the agency chief to raise enough to fund the Highway Patrol and a little bit more for good margin.
Gov. Ducey signed the bill late last month.
Legislative budget analysts say the amount ADOT would need to raise is $148.9 million. That translates to $18.06 above and beyond the normal registration fee for each vehicle.
The new law also will trigger a sharp hike in the minimal fee now imposed on those who purchase alternate fuel vehicles. Beginning in 2020, the levy will be based on the vehicle’s price, just as it is now for cars and trucks powered by fossil fuels.
The legislation – and the decision to leave the fee up to the ADOT director – culminates a multi-year effort to find new dollars to help build new roads and repair existing ones.
That is supposed to be financed largely through the gasoline tax. But that 18-cent-a-gallon levy has not been raised since 1991, when gasoline was in the $1.20-a-gallon range.
And while there are more vehicles on the road, they also are more fuel efficient, with the number of road miles driven – and the wear and tear on the roads – increasing faster than new revenues.
What’s made matters worse is that current and former governors and lawmakers, looking to balance the budget, have siphoned off some of those gas tax revenues to pay for the Highway Patrol. Sen. Bob Worsley, R-Mesa, said that has left fewer dollars for both urban and rural transportation needs.
And given the unwillingness of lawmakers to hike the gas tax, Worsley said funding the Highway Patrol out of a fee on all vehicles using the roads seemed to be the most politically palatable.
The method of raising the money drew catcalls from several lawmakers.
The Arizona Constitution spells out that any increase in taxes and fees can be approved by only a two-thirds vote of both the House and Senate. And that margin is not there.
So, the measure crafted by Worsley along with Rep. Noel Campbell, R-Prescott, leaves the actual amount to be raised to the ADOT director. And a recent Arizona Supreme Court ruling concluded that such agency-raised fees are not subject to that two-thirds vote.
Sen. Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, suggested to his colleagues that there’s something sneaky about that.
“Don’t kid yourselves,’’ he said. “This is a tax increase…But, unfortunately, this is a nice little loophole to get around it, a loophole that should be closed.’’
Petersen called it “the worst kind of tax increase’’ because the levy will be determined not by elected legislators but an official appointed by the governor.
“We’re going to tell an unelected bureaucrat to go ahead and raise these fees to whatever he wants to,’’ Petersen said.
What’s even worse, Petersen said, is that there is no guarantee that once the new vehicle fee funds the Highway Patrol that the money saved will be used for transportation needs.
“How is this happening?’’ he asked.
Worsley said he presumes Gov. Doug Ducey will sign the measure as the governor had made a similar proposal several years earlier, albeit with a fee in the $7 to $8 range.
Meanwhile, the Senate also agreed to tack a $4 penalty on all traffic fines to pay for new training equipment for police.
But those who seek to avoid fines by going to defensive driving school won’t get off the hook. HB 2527 tacks that same surcharge onto what they pay for those classes.
Mike Williams, who lobbies for the Arizona Police Association, said officers need access to the latest state-of-the art equipment to simulate situations they might find themselves in on the street. And that, he said, means more than just training to be sure that officers do not kill the wrong person.
All that promotion left some lawmakers cold to the idea of yet another fee.
Petersen said he believes the state has plenty of revenues coming in now to meet its needs, including police training.
Williams, however, said the experience with the seven of these $300,000 interactive systems already set up across the state proves it works and it’s worthwhile.
The new simulation software isn’t the only thing on the law enforcement shopping list if they get more money.
Williams said police departments and their training academies also want a “virtual shooting range,’’ where officers practice their skills but without live fire.
One issue, he said, is financial: A single bullet can cost anywhere from 30 cents to $2. By contrast, the cost of operating one of these virtual ranges is in the neighborhood of a quarter cent per “trigger pull.’’
The $80,000 price tag for that, Williams said, pays for itself in five to six months.
Tuesday’s Senate vote sends the measure to the House, which has never considered the issue.
