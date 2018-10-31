The four Phoenix mayoral candidates made their final joint appearance on the campaign trail last Thursday as guests of the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce.
During a 90-minute forum before about 50 citizens and another 15 assorted Chamber members and supporters and staff of the various campaigns, Democrats and former City Council members Kate Gallego and Daniel Valenzuela and Ahwatukee Republican Moses Sanchez and Libertarian Nicholas Sarwark staked out their positions on infrastructure, public safety and other issues.
While Gallego and Sanchez both listed public safety and infrastructure as their top two priorities, Valenzuela listed his as public safety and job creation while Sarwark took a slightly different approach.
Sarwark said little could be done for city services before the city’s budget was balanced “for real” and that police response times had to be better addressed – possibly with the addition of more precincts, putting police closer to neighborhoods. He suggested hiring more police may be difficult until the city’s finances are straightened out.
Sanchez said, “City Hall has not prioritized public safety” and that “the money is there” to add more police.
Noting his background as a firefighter, Valenzuela said, “we need a more vibrant economy” to enable hiring more police, while Gallego said she sees a need for “a physical facility for public safety in Ahwatukee.”
Valenzuela cast himself as a “problem solver” who can “think outside the box on issues while both Sarwark and Sanchez reminded the audience they are the outsiders who can bring a fresh approach to a city position that for more than three decades has been occupied by someone who had been on City Council.
Gallego touted her work in the private sector with SRP, where she worked on water issues before deciding to run for City Council.
The candidates showed sharp contrasts on their approach to economic development, with Sarwark asserting, “You don’t have to bribe businesses to come here” – a reference to the millions that recent administrations have spend in incentives and tax breaks to lure big companies to Phoenix.
“Our neighbors are doing a better job focusing on core services,” Sanchez said in explaining why nearby municipalities like Tempe and Chandler were being chosen by large employers as their base of operations.
He said companies relocate to places with “vibrant neighborhoods” and said he would focus his effort on making Phoenix’s 15 villages “world class.”
Gallego stressed the importance of education in providing an attractive workforce for companies and said she would make sure the city paid more attention to Head Start and technical colleges.
Valenzuela said he has outlined a detailed economic development plan on his campaign website and encouraged the audience to read his position papers.
The top two vote getters in the election will advance to a run-off in March.
