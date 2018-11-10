Chandler High again is beginning to look unbeatable in the 6A high school football playoffs.
On Friday, Mountain Pointe, which had won four straight games, could not keep up with the Wolves and fell, 49-21, in the state quarterfinals at Chandler.
It was only the second time in six games that the two-time defending 6A state champion Wolves have been held under 50 points.
Mountain Pointe finishes 7-5, its worst record since 2011. On the other hand, the Pride have reached the state quarterfinals nine times in 10 years.
The victory gives Chandler (11-1) a semifinal date with Highland (11-1) next Friday at Hamilton High in Chandler. Highland held off Liberty, 15-12, in a quarterfinal on Friday.
Chandler senior running back DeCarlos Brooks scored on a 71-yard run in the first quarter, on a night in which he had 248 rushing yards and six touchdowns, five on the ground and one on a 40-yard pass from quarterback Jacob Conover.
“That’s crazy,” Brooks said. “I have to give a shout out to my offensive line. They gave me holes to make cutbacks and do everything like I can do.
“They played phenomenal today and the defense played their butts off and kept getting us the ball so we could score. We just executed the game plan.”
Conover echoed his running back.
“It was an overall team effort. No matter what, we had to win,” Conover said. “The offensive line opened up great holes for the run game. Their protection was great, which was ultimately the team aspect of the win.”
Chandler coach Shaun Aguano, pleased with the win, already was thinking about pesky Highland in Friday’s semifinal at Hamilton.
“We’re coming in early and getting ready for the game next week by going over film and fixing the mistakes we had,” Aguano said. “We had a few turnovers that we can’t have if we are going to play in the championship game.
“I loved our physicality on both sides of the line, and if we can keep it up, we will be fine.”
Brooks and Conover agreed.
“We just have to execute the plays, play hard and physical, aggressive football like we have all year and we will get the win,” Brooks said of the semifinal match up.
According to Conover, “There will be a lot of preparation but ultimately we have to focus on what we can do.”
No. 8 Mountain Pointe was without injured rushing leading Jakim McKinney, who suffered a high ankle sprain against Brophy in the first round a week earlier.
“It was one of those situations where we were going to wait until game time, and come that time, (McKinney) couldn't put enough pressure on it,” Pride coach Rich Wellbrock said. “Unfortunately, his really good career with Mountain Pointe had to end with him watching. I know he didn't want any part of that."
Chandler 49, Mountain Pointe 21
Mountain Pointe 0 14 7 0 - 21
Chandler 14 14 14 0 – 49
First
CH – Brooks 71 run (Peterman kick), 8:02.
CH – Brooks 1 run (Peterman kick), 4:20.
Second
MP – Davis 28 pass from Wallerstedt (Abercrombie kick), 11:21.
CH – Brooks 11 run (Peterman kick), 7:49.
MP – Wallerstedt 71 run (Abercrombie kick), 7:27.
CH – Brooks 40 pass from Conover (Peterman kick), 5:49.
Third
CH – Brooks 43 run (Peterman kick), 7:49.
CH – Conover 5 run (Peterman Kick), 4:47.
MP – Davis 17 pass from Wallerstedt (Abercrombie kick), 1:25.
Fourth
CH – Brooks 30 run (Peterman kick), 6:03.
Team statistics
MP Chandler
First downs 7 12
Rush-yards 22-144 44-299
Comp-Att-Int 17-35-3 13-22-1
Pass yard 155 177
Total yards 299 476
Fumbles/lost 1/1 2/2
Penalties 5-35 5-45
Individual statistics
Rushing
Mountain Pointe – Sanders 16-72, Wallerstedt 4-67, Washington 2-5. Chandler – Brooks 30-248, Brown-Taylor 12-44, Conover 3-7.
Passing
Mountain Pointe – Wallerstedt 13-22-2, 155 yards; Chandler – Conover 13-22-1, 299.
Receiving
Mountain Pointe – Davis 6-69, Washington 6-62, Gomez 2-9, Sanders 2-12, Dickson 1-12, Williams 1-3. Chandler – De La Torre 3-34, Liebrock 3-18, Brooks 2-52, Puffer 2-30, McEuen 2-13, Richmond 1-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.