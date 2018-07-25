If we want to create a society in Arizona that is more than a series of booms and busts, we need to make the fit between nature and culture more like a membrane and less like a life-support system. There is too much at stake in this wild, dry land to do otherwise,” said Thomas Sheridan, professor of anthropology at the University of Arizona.
Balancing sustainable resources with rapid growth is tricky. Turning broad sustainability into workable policies requires a multifaceted approach. We can no longer talk about one issue at a time; rather, we must investigate interrelated factors and their effects as a whole.
The reasons for Arizona’s rapid growth and attracting people to relocate here are the healthy environment, well-established freeway corridors, affordable and assured water supplies, developable land, attractive and historically affordable housing and commercial space not burdened with taxes, such as in California.
The federal and state legislatures and governments generally establish protections for natural resources and work collaboratively with municipal and county governments to ensure compatibility with local strategic plans.
But, it requires on the part of all of us commitment, action, partnerships and, sometimes, sacrifices of our traditional life patterns and personal interests. It looks for integrated solutions that serve the economy, environment, and society simultaneously.
Sustainable resource regulation has also become redundant at several levels of government. This can prohibit economic growth and discourage large private industry partners from selecting over-regulated communities.
At the state and local levels, sustainability can be viewed simply as the “right” or “wrong” route toward specific goals. Based on measurable indicators, states, counties, and cities must fight to maintain or change policies and actions that disrupt the balance of sustaining resources for future generations and economic growth.
Working with state and federal entities to establish smart and non-redundant laws will encourage industries to relocate to Ahwatukee, Chandler, Tempe, thus in our district. Establishing a culture of smart growth and jobs creation is essential for the sustainable growth.
As an example, let’s look at economic growth.
What is economic growth? It means a rise in living standards, usually due to improvements in productivity and overall economic activity, and often with a strong export part.
Economic growth can be generated in many ways, but in Arizona – it is about responsible resource extraction and commodities production. Arizona’s economy was dominated by such industries until the mid-20th century, relying on copper, cotton, cattle and citrus.
Another source of economic growth that Arizona should be seeking are services through knowledge-based activities such as design, engineering and continual improvement.
Related to this is innovation, which takes knowledge a step further by introducing new products, services, processes and business models. Innovation can occur in any part of the economy from agriculture to infrastructure such as transmission lines.
We can support this effort by proactively courting responsible industry partners and being ever vigilant to ensure fair and balanced regulations with our government partners and elected officials are paramount to our local community efforts.
I believe in integrated approach to a sustainable solution to address any issue. Also, decisions should be incorporating all stakeholders input, coming from the bottom to the top.
My record of accomplishment of project management in various countries are the prove. I will take your feedback and incorporate those in my decision-making process in the legislature.
