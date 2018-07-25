Arizona has a long and proud history of adopting sound water policy. But the 20-year drought we are experiencing has forced us to step back and assess how much water we receive from the various sources and how we manage it.
One thing is certain: We are facing a serious challenge with looming drought on the Colorado River and declining groundwater levels in many areas of the state. New solutions must be found now.
There are four different water sources with different laws, rights and regulations that apply to use. They are: groundwater (underground, not flowing through streams); Colorado River water; other surface waters (rivers and streams) and recycled water (post-wastewater treatment).
Water experts in Arizona are preparing for future reductions if Lake Mead drops below elevation at 1,075 feet. This “new normal” may come as early as 2020 and could result in a reduction in Colorado River water to Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties by as much as 11 percent.
A drought contingency plan has been developed by the lower basin states of the Colorado River (Arizona, California and Nevada) to slow the declines in Lake Mead by taking greater reductions sooner than anticipated, but it will require legislative approval to complete the deal.
It is important to remember that Arizona is known for its prudent water management and has been “banking” water underground for many years in anticipation of shortage on the Colorado River.
Groundwater is another category that will require attention. In the more populated parts of the state groundwater use is governed by “active management areas” (AMA) set up in Arizona’s 1980 Groundwater Management Act, which limits how much water may be pumped, by whom, and for what purpose.
Arizona has five AMAs in the central/southern half of the state. Rights to use groundwater outside the AMAs are subject to limited regulation; outside an AMA, any person may withdraw and use as much groundwater as he or she can put to any reasonable and beneficial use.
Since the requirements of the Groundwater Management Act have been so successful in stabilizing groundwater levels in the AMAs, it may be time to examine whether the policies of the past are still keeping groundwater use sustainable in rural Arizona.
It also is important to remember that Arizona’s sovereign Native American tribal lands (about one-quarter of the area of the state) are legally entitled to allocations of water, mostly from the Colorado River or other surface water sources.
They are critically important in creating solutions and they must be welcomed in the discussion.
Water issues cross many stakeholders: municipalities, counties, agriculture, private industry, tribes and others who all negotiate in determining the most pressing priorities.
There will be robust discussions in the upcoming legislative session while the various interests offer their proposals. The Legislature needs to ensure it maintains its positive record of prudently managing all of Arizona’s water.
If you would like to get more involved in this issue, please contact me at jnorgaard@azleg.gov. In the meantime, hope for rain!
