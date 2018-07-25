Lest I be accused of being a Don Quixote, tilting at wind machines, I must stipulate that I’m most supportive of legitimate efforts at conservation, alternative and clean power and, of course, prudent water management.
But is that what is implied in this ubiquitous word spawned by U.N. Agenda 21 that city councils and even school boards can’t seem to get through a meeting without ritually invoking?
“From a climate perspective, research has affirmed that the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions is essential to ensuring a sustainable world. However, any meaningful progress in realizing this reduction will require timely action from a broad demographic of stakeholders.”
Thus spake Michael Crow, ASU president – at tthe op of our public education system and herald of sustainability. That’s the same university that celebrates Darwin Day – his birthday was Feb 12.
This is what we are being asked to support:
First, we were told Earth was warming because of the population and heat output of industrialized nations. Then, when warming proved embarrassingly false, they changed the label to “climate change.” And even though the climate isn’t systematically warming (as they claim through greenhouse gas), we must destroy all carbon dioxide.
Carbon dioxide levels lag historic temperature increase and can’t be the cause, which is closely correlated with solar activity, which, of course, has nothing to do with human industry. Much more detail of the science, economics and politics involved can be found in the YouTube video “The Great Global Warming Swindle.”
ASU promotes radical Darwinism subsequent to the development of the principle of irreducible complexity by some former Darwinian scientists who discerned its fundamental flaw in the impossibility of reproduction without the more recently discovered complex biomechanics of cells.
Regardless of the honesty of the originators of these “sciences,” the fact is, once they have been debunked, there is no excuse to keep propagandizing to keep one’s empire “sustained.”
The Catholic Church is still roundly criticized because centuries ago it allowed a biblical interpretation to preempt new astronomical discoveries. But now we allow, and are expected to fund with billions, known false science in order to service the secular humanist agenda, and submit our local controls to the paragons of virtue at the UN, the same organization that falsified scientific support for its global warming findings.
The latest salvation offered for our supposed ecological greed seems to be the brilliant dockable bicycles. How do you suppose those are working for “sustaining” Arizona?
The Arizona state founders left a reminder in the great seal and motto, “Ditat Deus” (“God enriches”). An ounce of faith is worth a pound of sustainability. As we sojourn through this desert to our next destination, we should tap into our supernatural resources to protect a truly endangered species: souls committed to truth and justice.
“For your Father knows that you have need of all these things. Seek ye therefore first the kingdom of God, and his justice, and all these things shall be added unto you.”
