Education funding and taxes dominated the only public debate involving seven candidates vying for the two House seats in Legislative District 18 before the Aug. 28 primary.
And it produced a couple of surprises.
One came when incumbent Republican Jill Norgaard said she might not vote for Proposition 305, which would expand school vouchers.
Expressing concern that the language of the measure – first approved in the 2017 legislative session – would adversely impact special needs students, Norgaard said, “I will have to look at the language, but at this point, I will probably not be supporting 305.”
Meanwhile, Democrat Jennifer Jermaine and Republican Greg Patterson agreed that voters should decide whether taxes should be raised to put more money into education. However, Patterson sharply rebuked the move to impose an income tax surcharge on Arizonans earning more than $250,000, calling it “demagoguery” by socialist elements in the teachers movement.
Sponsored by the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission, the debate drew a standing-room-only crowd of more than 100 people last week as the four Republican and three Democratic candidates answered written questions about private school vouchers, Red for Ed and whether the state income tax should be eliminated.
Also in the debate were GOP candidates Donald Hawker and Farhana Shifa as well as Democratic incumbent Rep. Denise “Mitzi” Epstein and LaDawn Stuben.
The seven candidates are running in the Aug. 28 primary election for two Democratic and two GOP slots that will face off in November. There is no primary in the Senate race, which will see a repeat of the 2016 contest between Democrat Sean Bowie and Republican challenger Frank Schmuck.
People who have not yet registered to vote in the primary have until Monday, July 30, to do so. Early ballots will be mailed a week from today, on Aug. 1, and registered voters have until Aug. 17 to request one.
With each candidate given time for opening and closing remarks during the hour-and-45-minute debate, there was time for only 10 questions and of those, six dealt directly with education while one of the two tax-related questions involved raising levies to provide more money for schools.
Of the other two, one dealt with decriminalization of marijuana – only Stuben favored that directly – and the other involved efforts to ensure Arizona has sufficient water for the future.
As they staked out their ground, Hawker lashed out at Tempe Union High School District at the first question – increasing school funding to pre-recession levels – by announcing, “I have many grievances with the public education system.”
He told the audience “I fought against the sex education program” in Tempe Union High School District because it was “trying to get Planned Parenthood-style sex education” into schools.
Later he said, “I’m very supportive of vouchers because what I’ve seen in the public schools.” He charged that Tempe Union’s sex-education program was aimed at “trying to encourage” students to get “sexually active so they’ll get down to Planned Parenthood for their abortion.” He also criticized the overall quality of textbooks in schools and the effectiveness of public school teachers.
Patterson explained his position on raising taxes during a discussion of school vouchers – which he said he staunchly supports.
“I think we also have to recognize that whenever the Legislature has put a tax increase on the ballot, voters have approved it, and so I think that should be something that we consider,” he said. “So, if voters want to do that, that would be up to voters and they’ve done that in the past. And if they want to choose to put more revenue into the system that way, I think that would be good.”
He also set himself apart from Shifa, who contended that school boards need to be held more accountable “to spend those monies with responsibility because there are many loopholes in this system. The money is there, but it’s not going straight to the students.”
Patterson at one point said, “It’s going to be very difficult to squeeze a lot more money out of the system by continually chasing fraud, waste and abuse because we’ve been chasing that for a long time.”
While opposing a tax increase, Norgaard asserted that consolidating some of Arizona’s school districts would result in more money for education because it would reduce administrative costs.
“Arizona has over 220 school districts,” Norgaard said. “If you compare that to Nevada, which has 17, I think there’s a great opportunity to look at consolidation of schools. Forty percent of the school superintendents that we have manage two or fewer schools. Sixty percent of superintendents manage five or fewer school. I think that’s a great opportunity for revenue.”
She also said the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gives states the right to impose a sales tax on items purchased online is “going to bring a lot more revenue into the state.” She also said medical marijuana should be taxed like over-the-counter drugs.
The sharpest divides along party lines came on questions involving vouchers, the Red for Ed movement and the teachers-driven effort for a referendum on whether a surcharge should be impose on Arizonans earning more than $250,000 a year.
All three Democrats said they supported the teacher walkout this spring, though Jermaine was more nuanced than Epstein and Stuben in her response as she noted:
“I was part of the group of moms that started going down to the Capitol two years ago to try to prevent the walkout in the first place. We started lobbying and working with our legislators, but leadership would not meet with us. Our schools are at a crisis point. We have schools that are literally falling apart in the West Valley. We have schools that have unsafe drinking water. The teachers walked out because leadership would not listen to the parents that had been down at the Legislature for two years trying to fix this issue before the teachers walked out.”
Stuben declared, “I proudly support the teachers of the Red for Ed movement,” and Epstein called the walkout “the most effective protest I’ve ever seen in my life.”
Norgaard and Patterson said Red for Ed had been hijacked by leaders who espoused socialism and/or wanted Democrats to be positioned for election victories.
“The mask is off,” Norgaard said, stating one of the statewide leaders of the walkout, Noah Karvelis, had given a speech in Chicago espousing socialism.
Noting he had friends, including Republicans, who are teachers who became so frustrated that they joined the walkout, Patterson said, “I also do believe that the leadership of that event has hijacked it.”
He added that he thought Red for Ed leaders look at their movement as “simply part of the Democratic campaign for governor.”
Shifa said that while she believes “just like veterans, as a society we need to thank the teachers for their service,” the “students were held hostage and the teachers went for a strike that a lot of parents like me didn’t like.”
Hawker ripped into school districts, saying they “covered for them (teachers)by closing the schools, so you couldn’t tell which teachers were participating and which weren’t.”
“You’re just going to keep throwing money at a problem, like an addiction,” Hawker also said, contending graduates of public school districts in the state are less prepared for the workforce and that too many must be sent for remedial education in community colleges.
Here are some other debate high points:
Invest for Ed
Though not specifically asked about it, the teachers’ proposed income tax surcharge on Arizonans earning more than $250,000 annually came up several times in the candidates’ discussion, and all four Republicans oppose it.
Patterson noted that wealthy individuals tend to be the most mobile and that they could easily escape the tax surcharge by relocating to other states.
Norgaard argued, “They pay the most taxes now, the high-income earners are the ones that create jobs and paid most of the taxes. So, Invest in Ed is punitive to those people.”
Among the Democrats, Epstein and Jermaine never directly addressed the proposed surcharge. But they both said public education in Arizona needs more funding.
Epstein also said she favored examining the pros and cons of every tax to determine their usefulness and drawbacks while Jermaine took a swipe at the expanded voucher program, calling it “riddled with fraud.”
Stuben said, “I absolutely 100 percent support the Invest in Ed ballot initiative and I would encourage the rest of to do so.”
Voucher expansion
All three Democrats oppose expansion of the voucher system and urged the audience to vote “no” on Prop 305, which would allow it.
“If you would like to make the choice to send your child to a private school, that is certainly your right, but it should not be subsidized by public funds,” Stuben said.
Epstein said the measure “creates a terrible system where special-needs students have to compete with everybody else” and where taxpayer money “leaks out to a system that has no accountability.”
Jermaine said, “It’s important to note that there was bipartisan opposition” to the expansion effort in the State Senate.
Among Republicans, Shifa cited “pros and cons to this” and said she thought the language “needs to be adjusted.” But she added, “Politics shouldn’t trap any student in a failing school system.”
Patterson noted that he was in the Legislature in the 1990s when it passed open enrollment and legislation expanding charter schools. He ridiculed suggestions that an expanded voucher system would wreck public education, saying that competition from charters and private schools has improved public school systems.
Eliminating the state income tax
The issue came up when the moderator asked candidates whether they would support a sentiment that Gov. Doug Ducey had expressed for a gradual elimination of the state income tax.
“No, that’s a really bad idea,” Epstein said. “Arizona has one of the highest sales taxes, which affects those making the least ... Whereas our income tax rates are among the 10 lowest rates of all the states in the U.S.”
Hawker shot back that a sales tax “is a flat tax with no loopholes.”
“Other states have done it and a lot of people go there because of that,” he added.
Jermaine declared: “I do not support repealing the income tax. The income tax is about 40 percent of our state budget. It would blow a huge hole in all of our public services in our public schools, in our universities, in our fire and police departments. I personally do not mind paying taxes to have a firefighter show up at my house when my house is on fire.”
And Stuben got in another shot in favor of Invest In Ed, stating, “Poor people pay a much higher amount of their income in taxes in Arizona than the wealthy. It’s not asking the wealthy to pay so much more in taxes. It’s asking them to pay their fair share.”
Norgaard said, “I think it’s going to be hard to reduce or eliminate the state income tax. I like the path that we’re on with the incremental reductions of the corporate tax because that brings business to Arizona.”
Shifa said she didn’t think the income tax could be eliminated in one move but said lowering taxes would broaden the tax base. “Yes, slowly but surely,” she said. “We need to bring back more jobs, investment and more taxpayers. And we need to broaden the base.
And Patterson said, “I don’t think Gov Ducey supports that (eliminating the income tax) anymore. …I haven’t heard him advocate that for a while.”
“If we eliminate it, I can guarantee you that revenue will also drop substantially,” he added. “And so no, I would oppose that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.