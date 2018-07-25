Abundant water, clean air and affordable, reliable, clean energy. These are the goals of the average Arizonan and should be the goals of Arizona policy makers. I have worked for nearly 30 years to help Arizona reach these goals.
I served in the Arizona House of Representatives from 1991 to 1995. I was on the committee that approved the 1992 revisions to the groundwater code. Those revisions, together with conservation efforts, have been so successful that despite the rising population, Arizona’s water usage has started to level off.
During my two terms in the Legislature, we also approved clean fuel and emissions standards that led to cleaner air and a healthier environment while balancing the costs to businesses and consumers.
After my term in the Legislature, Governor Symington appointed me as director of the Residential Utility Consumer Office.
At RUCO, I worked to ensure that our energy supplies were affordable, reliable and clean. As an attorney, I have practiced in front of the Corporation Commission as an advocate for renewable energy and clean natural gas technology.
Arizona has a long tradition of working cooperatively with a wide group of stakeholders to ensure that we accommodate growth will ensuring that your resources are available for our children. I’m proud that for the last 28 years I have been part of that tradition.
I hope that you will send me back to the Legislature so that I can continue working on that legacy.
