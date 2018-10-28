Tempe Union High School District’s governing board last week approved an agreement with the suicide-prevention organization Teen Lifeline “to assist with the social and emotional needs of district students and families.”
Students already have Teen Lifeline’s emergency hotline number embossed on their ID badges, but the agreement will provide services that go well beyond that.
Stating that “today’s pre-adolescent and adolescent are facing a multitude of challenges not experienced by many previous generations,” the agreement is aimed at impacting “the devastating problem of teen suicide in Arizona so that any teen, at any time, will have knowledge of and access to Teen Lifeline, its counselors and services.”
It calls for programs, educational materials and suicide prevention services that Teen Lifeline will provide throughout the district through June 2020.
District officials would review any educational materials before their dissemination, according to the agreement, and provide space and times for programs.
Teen Lifeline started after the release of the 1985 movie “Surviving” starring Molly Ringwald, the first primetime network show to address teen suicide.
The movie made the cover of People Magazine and was instrumental in beginning public conversations about teen suicide. As a result, mental health agencies began to look at the problem of teen suicide and eventually discovered that Arizona’s teen suicide rate was double the national average. Arizona ranked second in the nation for the rate of teen suicide and is now first.
Through a grant from the McKesson Foundation, Teen Lifeline began in 1986 as a program of Phoenix South Community Mental Health Center and started in Central High School in Phoenix.
It defines its mission as “to end teen suicide, to provide a ‘connection of hope’ to teens in crisis and to empower our youth to make healthy decisions.”
While its hotline is its best known program, Teen Lifeline also offers programs on an array of teen issues such as teen suicide, depression, bullying prevention, grief and loss, stress/anxiety, coping skills and eating disorder/body image.
Its suicide prevention program “provides students with the knowledge and understanding of the myths, motivations, risk factors, warning signs, and resources needed to understand and prevent teenage suicide,” according to its website.
“This discussion includes brainstorming various resources and people who they can talk to as well as what to say to a friend contemplating suicide,” the website states. “The last part of the workshop is spent discussing what someone can do if they have a friend that is exhibiting warning signs or states they are thinking about suicide.”
That program’s goal “is to increase knowledge about how to prevent suicide, provide opportunities to practice skill building, increase help-seeking behavior and identifying support systems.”
The hotline is manned by teen volunteers who undergo rigorous treatment that is updated several times a year.
In addition, it provides life skills training to volunteers who can act as counselors for other teens, particular those in crisis who may be considering suicide.
Teen Lifeline said that a vast number of calls to its hotline in Arizona come from the East Valley.
Tempe Union, which has had three students take their lives at Corona del Sol High School in three years, is the first school district in the state to have mandated suicide awareness and prevention training for its entire staff, from teachers and administrators to clerical and cafeteria workers.
