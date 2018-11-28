This has been a couple busy weeks for Kyrene Altadeña students, who are looking forward to ensuring children – especially those their own age – have gifts under the tree this Christmas.
Playing competitive dodgeball, Kyrene sixth, seventh and eighth grades raise funds for Winter Wonderland, an annual event organized and operated by the Kyrene Schools Community Foundation in partnership with the Kyrene School District.
This year’s Winter Wonderland, held at the District Kyrene Office’s Ben Furlong Center, is set for Dec. 8.
Financially struggling families in the district, referred by schools and staff, receive invitations to attend this festive affair.
Last year more than 1,000 children were provided two new gifts selected by their parent or guardian, assuring 327 families enjoyed a happier Holiday Season.
“Families who attend are invited to come and ‘shop’ for new toys and gifts for their children, all which are provided by donations,” said new foundation board member Suzanne Rinker. “Gifts are then wrapped by volunteers while families enjoy refreshments and holiday entertainment provided by Kyrene Fine Arts clubs.”
Rinker, also Altadeña Middle School PTSO’s financial secretary, has a daughter in seventh grade.
The Altadeña Middle School student body traditionally comprise one of the most ardent supporters of the Winter Wonderland event, Rinker explained.
“Altadeña has done a dodgeball tournament each year for many years to raise money and become one of the largest supporters of Winter Wonderland. Each year, Altadeña has raised between $10,000-$12,000 from the dodgeball tournament, and last year approximately $15,000 was raised,” she said.
Each AMS Advisory class comprises a team, and each student in the school is provided one “free life” for the competition.
Fundraising is accomplished by securing $1 donations to purchase a maximum of 10 “lives” for the dodgeball tournament, which features different grades on different days.
“Every student in the school is involved and has a great time,” said Rinker, adding that many families donate more than the $10 maximum. “Middle school-aged toys and gifts are purchased with every cent raised through the dodgeball tournament, and middle school-aged gifts are always the gifts that Winter Wonderland needs the most.”
Her daughter, Caroline Cox, is in seventh grade, and last year, her first at Altadeña, she and her classmates won the school-wide tournament. This year, as director of KAMS-TV (Kyrene Altadeña Middle School TV), Cox was actively filming the seventh grade tournament held the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
Grades six and eight have their dodgeball tournaments this week.
“Our teachers tell us a lot about the organization (Kyrene Foundation) and what they do to help kids. They make sure we know what we are donating to, and it makes everyone excited to be a part of dodgeball,” said Caroline Cox, 12.
Her mother, who is in her first year on the Kyrene Foundation Board, is understandably proud of her daughter’s efforts and those of each AMS student.
“As a board member and as an involved parent at Altadeña, I’m so happy to see our students learning the value of giving to others. This is much more than a fun dodgeball tournament – Altadeña students really are learning about what it means to help others in need and having fun while doing so,” said Rinker.
After the dodgeball tournament, there’s more fun ahead for the winning classroom once the collection time ends Monday, Dec. 4.
“The top fundraisers and staff members, that we call the Altadeña Elves, get to go shopping at Target on Ray. They use every penny donated to buy toys for the Winter Wonderland,” said Rinker.
Altadeña Middle School Principal James Martin also expressed his pride at his students’ passion for raising funds for Winter Wonderland.
“Here at Altadeña Middle School, we encourage students to demonstrate leadership on campus and in the community, and this fundraiser provides our students the opportunity to make a positive impact in the lives of Kyrene families in need,” said Martin, who has been with the district 18 years, the last three as AMS principal.
“It’s incredible to see our families respond so positively year after year. I’m proud to be a part of such an incredible tradition,” he added.
Donations of toys are still very much needed to make this year’s Winter Wonderland as successful as those of holidays past.
Through Dec. 6, unwrapped donations are accepted at the Kyrene District Offices, 8700 S. Kyrene Road in Tempe from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; and in Ahwatukee at Keller Williams Realty, Sonoran Living, 15905 S. 46th St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Gifts ideas include NERF items, scooters, bicycles, Target/Walmart gift cards, Lego and Pla-Doh (cq) sets, remote control cars, skateboards, sports equipment, young teen toiletry gift sets, hairstyling gift items, arts and craft kits, hoodies/sweatshirts, dolls, puzzles and other learning toys, board games, and dolls and action figures – including those of color.
Items are grouped together on decorated tables so parents or guardians can shop for just the right gift for their child or children. The entire event is arranged as a holiday party, and volunteers often sport Santa hats, elves ears or reindeer headbands.
All wear smiles.
Annually, other Kyrene schools work to gather toys and assist with donations, as do area civic clubs and businesses.
Volunteers able to help the day of Winter Wonderland are encouraged to sign up.
For further information on volunteering, email winterwonderland@kyrenefoundation.org.
