DENISE “MITZI” EPSTEIN
Age: 57 years
Educational Background: Bachelor of Science in computer science, Bradley University in Peoria;
courses toward a Masters of Business Administration, Washington University in St. Louis
Current employer/job: State Representative in LD 18 and Owner of Custom Language Training
Immediate family: Rick (husband), two sons, and a daughter-in law
Year you moved to LD 18: 1996
Last book read: “The Future of the Suburban City: Lessons from Sustaining Phoenix” by Grady Gammage.
Why are you seeking another term in the Arizona Legislature?
I am seeking another term in the Arizona House of Representatives because there is still much more we need to do to address the issues in our community.
We had many successes this year, including increasing public education funding and working to prevent youth suicide, but we must do more.
I bring experience in large and small businesses along with a passion for supporting quality education. I will continue to advocate for policies that maintain and improve the quality of life in our local community.
Briefly explain your three most significant accomplishments.
My priorities are strong schools, better jobs, and great communities. My most significant accomplishments as your State Representative are in those areas.
#1 –Education: I have been a consistent, effective voice to fully fund public education. Today’s students deserve what my kids had ten years ago in Arizona schools. I know that our schools need more funding to improve pay for all educators, add more school counselors, reduce class sizes in overcrowded classes, make our school buildings structurally sound, and provide learning materials to prepare students for global competition. I am thrilled to listen to and work with all the Red for Ed supporters. If I had been Chair of a budget committee, it would not have required 75,000 people to march on the Capitol in order to be heard. I have been hearing you for years!
In 2017, I sponsored an amendment to give teachers a 4% raise, 4 times more pay raise than the budget passed by the Republican majority. I showed the sources of the funding and no new taxes were needed for it. In LD18, our district, I was the only House Representative to vote yes for that larger pay raise.
In 2018, I supported the Red For Ed movement and their request for a 20% increase in pay so that teachers in Arizona could be competitive with teachers in neighboring states. I stood with the Red For Ed parents, teachers, and other supporters in calling for that increase to be based on a reliable, sustainable revenue source. I still stand with them calling for fully restoring education funding to reverse the cuts that have lingered since the recession.
#2 – Jobs: I fought for local businesses and local control repeatedly in the State House. In particular, when we renewed the Arizona Commerce Authority, I worked for the terms to include full time employees dedicated to helping Arizona local, small businesses to grow.
#3 – Community: In 2017, parents in our community asked me to help them to prevent youth suicide, which has become alarmingly more prevalent. I convened a statewide stakeholder group and we developed a set of solutions. With respectful relationships in the legislature, and working with our stakeholder group to increase awareness about the issue, the key solution was added in the budget. The full time position of Suicide Prevention Coordinator has now been established in AHCCCS, Arizona’s mental health agency. Further, the job has been elevated to report to the Chief Medical Officer, and the CMO will meet with our stakeholder group because she knows outreach makes policies better.
What sets you apart from the field of candidates you’re running in?
I have been fighting for strong public schools for over 25 years. My track record includes working with the entire community to identify problems and find solutions, coaching soccer, leading the PTO/PTA, volunteering with the Arts Council, and more. My outreach is based on years of volunteering shoulder to shoulder with neighbors.
Education: I will vote No on Prop 305, because expanding ESA-vouchers drills holes in our bucket of public school funding. ESA-vouchers should be available to special-needs students. However, an expansion is wrong because ESA-vouchers drain dollars away from public schools while the costs remain. Taxpayers deserve accountability, which is lacking in ESA-vouchers. Some of my opponents are in favor of expanding ESA-vouchers, as they were in favor of SB1431. I voted, “No” on SB1431.
Local Control: Time after time, I fought for local control, against legislators who pushed state dominance over local decisions. I believe that when neighbors have problems, they want to resolve them at the nearest local level. They do not want to have to wait for the legislature to convene.
As a computer systems analyst and a long-time technology fan, I bring knowledge and a large network of science and technology experts to the work in the legislature. I seek balance to support innovations while also considering how technology affects our lives. We’ve seen news reports of problems and wonderful advantages with driverless cars, drones, and the Internet of things. I bring knowledge and forums for discussions with experts when these topics engage in public policy.
Does public education in Arizona need more funding? If so, how should that be accomplished? If not, why not?
Yes! Despite recent funding increases, Arizona’s schools remain underfunded. Why? Because the increases have been too small. Our public schools aren’t being properly maintained and the state is still facing a massive teacher shortage crisis. We can find more funding for our schools by eliminating government tax cuts that were well intended but have not yielded a worthwhile return. Corporations should pay their fair share.
Regardless of what happens on the school voucher referendum in November, do you favor expanding the voucher program in the future? Why or why not?
No, I do not favor expanding Prop 305 ESA-vouchers. I will protect ESAs for special needs students, but we need to improve transparency for parents and taxpayers.
Expanding them is wrong because that would drain even more money away from our public schools, where the vast majority of families choose to attend school. ESA-vouchers are not enough for a full private school education, especially if tuitions keep rising in private schools. Most Arizonans can’t afford private schools even with an ESA-voucher and expanding them will only harm the quality of education most of Arizona’s kids receive.
Instead, we need to invest in our public school system, with accountability measures to continuously improve them and transparency for parents and the public to keep a watchful eye on how tax dollars are spent. We have great school choices in Arizona where children may attend any public school regardless of where they live. We have robust charter school choices and ESAs for special needs students. Further expansion of ESA-vouchers would harm the students in public district and charter schools now.
Do the three state universities need more funding and, if so, how would you increase it? If not, why not?
Yes, tuition costs have skyrocketed in the past decade because the Legislature cut funding by more than 25% to our state universities, the highest cuts across the country. We need to do more to make sure higher education is affordable and attainable for everyone because more and more jobs require a higher degree. College is not the only path to a good career but we need to be sure it is affordable for those who choose it.
In your view, have there been enough bipartisan approaches to issues in the Legislature in the last five years and how would you expand that bipartisanship?
There is regular bipartisanship in the Legislature, but there needs to be more. We can expand this bipartisanship by working with each other respectfully and determining the best solutions to solve the problems facing our community.
A highly effective way to increase bipartisanship would be for the majority party to assign committee chairmanships or vice chairmanships to members of the minority party. Currently, the majority party only appoints its own members to committee chairmanships and vice chairmanships. Also, then numbers of Democrats and Republicans on each committee should match the ratio of the whole House of Representatives.
What are the three biggest challenges facing Arizona in the next two years that you want to address?
The three biggest challenges facing Arizona right now are funding for public schools, job-growth, and securing our water supply.
Our children will finish high school in a hypercompetitive market, and the education received by students in every other state will give them a leg up. We need to make sure our children receive the quality education they deserve and need. We can accomplish this goal by fully restoring public education funding. Please see my other answers for more on this topic.
Our families need high-skill, high-wage jobs in Arizona. We need to work with the entrepreneurs and innovators located right here in our community to facilitate their growth and success instead of getting in their way.
Having a secure water supply is a growing issue in our state. We need to ensure Arizona secures its fair share of water. Arizona has a tradition of including all stakeholders in water negotiations that has produced balanced, sustainable solutions. However, that very vital process has been weakened in recent water talks. We must be sure that all voices are heard, and that nobody is told to leave the room.
Do you favor further tax cuts? If so, which taxes? If not, why not?
No. Arizona has been cutting taxes for decades. As tax rates have decreased we’ve witnessed the decreasing quality of public schools, a mass exodus of teachers to other states, and our infrastructure deteriorate. Our state can’t keep cutting taxes without solving the problems facing it right now.
We do need to address the fairness of our overall tax structure.
Each kind of tax provides different advantages and disadvantages. Some are good because tourists help to pay them, and others are good because they are stable in a volatile economy. The best overall structure balances several kinds of taxes. Just like it’s important to have a balanced diet, we need a balanced tax structure. As a member of the Ways and Means Committee, I regularly work with economists and accountants to consider the many details of balancing our complex tax structure.
