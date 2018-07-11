LaDAWN STUBEN
Age: 40
Educational Background: Art Institute of Phoenix, Baking and Pastry
Current employer/job: Liberty Market, executive pastry chef
Immediate family: husband William, two children
Year you moved to LD 18: 2000
Last book read: “The Book Thief” by Markus Zuzak
Why are you running for the Arizona Legislature?
As an Arizona native and Mom with kids in public school, I want the decisions made at the capitol to benefit regular working families, not special interests and donors. I want to be the voice of the people at the capitol and take that power back for the working class.
Why should voters consider you?
I’m a fifth generation Arizonan and a small business owner with a deep love for our state. I’ve raised both my kids in LD18 public schools and know what it’s like to worry about their education. My concerns are your concerns and you can trust me to fight for all of us.
What sets you apart from the field of candidates you’re running in?
I’m the only Clean Elections candidate in this primary race. That means my campaign is publicly financed and I can focus my time and energy on listening to the voters and learning about the issues that matter to them. You can be sure I owe no favors to special interests.
Does public education in Arizona need more funding? If so, how should that be accomplished? If not, why not?
Yes. An excellent, fully-funded public school with well-paid staff and small class sizes is every child in Arizona’s right. We need to shrink corporate tax cuts and raise income tax on the extremely wealthy to restore funding. Corporate welfare shouldn’t come before our kids’ welfare.
Regardless of what happens on the school voucher referendum in November, do you favor expanding the voucher program in the future? Why or why not?
No. Public school funds should be used for public schools. While every parent has a choice to send their child to private school, that choice shouldn’t be subsidized by taxpayers at the expense of funding good public schools for every child.
Do the three state universities need more funding and, if so, how would you increase it? If not, why not?
Yes, but only if tuition rates are lowered. Students and families should not bear the burden of huge tuition costs when state universities are supposed to be as nearly free as possible. Companies who do business in Arizona should be investing in higher education, either voluntarily or through taxes.
In your view, have there been enough bipartisan approaches to issues in the Legislature in the last five years and how would you expand that bipartisanship?
I have seen a very polarized Legislature where the minority is shut out of the process most of the time. I think we need to elect more Democrats to balance out the numbers before much progress can be made on bipartisanship.
What are the three biggest challenges facing Arizona in the next two years that you want to address?
Restoring public education funding.
Making sure everyone has quality healthcare.
Protecting our minimum wage increase and paid sick time laws.
Do you favor further tax cuts? If so, which taxes? If not, why not?
Tax cuts should not be a priority at a time when we are struggling to pay for existing programs and have an education funding crisis. Our general fund has already been plundered with billions going to tax cuts while the average Arizonan still has a hard time making ends meet.
