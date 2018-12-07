Heavy snow is in the forecast for Ahwatukee – in fact, two days’ worth.
If you like the white stuff, next weekend you can take the kids and enjoy as much snow as you and they can handle without ever getting near I-10.
That’s because a school and a church in Ahwatukee are bringing in tons of it on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
The first blizzard will land Saturday, Dec. 8, at Ahwatukee Foothills Montessori, 3221 E. Chandler Blvd., where several tons of snow will be the foundation for its third annual Winter Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In addition to a snow slide and snow play area, the free festival will include face painting, balloon artist, cookie decorating, tricycle races, a raffle, crafts Santa and a toddler zone for kids under 2. Santa also will make an appearance at 11:30 a.m. for photos with kids. A Queso Good food truck will be on the site.
Then on Sunday before and after the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services, Generation Church will have eight tons of snow at its campus at 11832 S. Warner-Elliot Loop. There’ll be a chance to get a photo with Santa, enjoy free donuts, coffee and – of course, Sno Cones.
Generation spokesman Brendon Hoorneman said the church is also bringing 19 tons of snow to its Mesa campus, 1010 S. Ellsworth Road, where people can enjoy snow for free before and after its services, which are at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. as well as 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
For those who want a break from the snow in between these two days, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2955 E. Frye Road, continues the holiday entertainment at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8, with its fifth annual concert and live nativity.
The free show includes music by the choirs of Desert Vista High School, Akimel A-al and Altadena middle schools and Cerritos Elementary. The choirs will rotate throughout the evening. There will be a live nativity outside with live animals, creche exhibit featuring nativities from around the world, a puppet show and free hot chocolate and cookies for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.