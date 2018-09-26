Kyrene School District is adopting a new system by November that closes off non-parents’ access to emails from its 25 schools but ensures all parents get messages.
Schools are switching to the School Messenger system for external emails, texts and phone calls.
“Kyrene School District is constantly working to improve communications systems to better reach our families and staff, particularly in an emergency situation, when it matters most,” the announcement said.
“For that reason, all Kyrene schools are moving to the School Messenger system for external emails, texts and phone calls. You may be familiar with School Messenger, as it is used by Tempe Union and several of our other neighboring school districts.”
District spokeswoman Erin Helm told AFN that the old system’s flaws were manifested by the failure of many Altadena Middle School parents to get an email about a student who made a threat.
“A recent situation illustrated the vulnerability of the current system, when many parents in the Altadena community reported not receiving an important email communication about school safety. That is unacceptable, particularly if there was an emergency,” Helm said
“Parents should not have to jump through hoops to get information from their children’s school. By using School Messenger, the district is better able to ensure information will be delivered to families because it pulls contact information directly from student information systems, rather than a subscription-based database.
The district announcement said that parents did not have to sign up for emails because their contact information is collected off school records by the messenging system.
The system also does not allow for non-parents to sign up, although district officials can target the news media with some messages, as Tempe Union did on Monday with an advisory involving a threat against Mountain Pointe High School.
Kyrene conceded that School Messenger is no panacea, although the system does give it the flexibility of even targeting parents in specific grades with messages.
“While there are many benefits to School Messenger, one drawback is that our extended community (beyond parents, guardians and staff) will no longer receive school email messages,” the announcement stated. “In preparation for this transition, we have established Facebook pages for each of our schools and continue to keep our school web pages up to date.
“We strongly encourage extended family, school partners and anyone else who has signed up for newsletters to visit” specific school sites at kyrene.org.
The announcement drew mixed reaction on social media sites.
“I have major concerns,” one resident wrote, saying information was being “restricted.”
“Our community members and local homeowners deserve to have access to Kyrene district and school information, beyond Facebook pages that may or may not be updated in a timely manner,” the author said, adding:
“In my opinion, this is another way that Kyrene is moving away from transparency and accountability to the community in which it serves. Kyrene should consider ALL stakeholders in its district and schools when making changes to how information is disseminated in an accessible and timely manner.
Direct emails to those who subscribe to district and school groups should continue to be dispersed until a solid solution addresses this limiting of information to the community at large by implementing the School Messenger system.”
But others thought it was a good move, calling School Messenger “the leader in school emergency communications.”
“It is the right step for Kyrene,” wrote one poster. “This change means lists will be complete and accurate. I understand that the change means that community members will no longer receive emails, etc. However, sending them to Facebook works, as the same messages that will be sent via email to parents and staff will be shared there. And who knows, down the road, they may create a plan for others to receive the messaging again. Weighing pros and cons, this is still a good, positive change.”
Another poster wrote, “I personally don’t see a benefit with strangers getting all detailed communications which would allow them to know details like schedules and events. In this day and age, limiting access to such detailed information is not a bad thing.”
There are few online reviews of School Messenger.
One unidentified school official from an unknown district posting on g2crowd.com praised it:
“They roll the calls out in blocks in order to not overload the system, but they will guarantee all calls are out within a set amount of time,” the individual wrote. “The reporting is excellent. You can find out how many people never answered, hung up, listened to part of the message or listened to the entire message. If numbers are busy, it will call them back. We have not experienced any outages.
“We place roughly 100 calls a year using this system from the admin level. We place thousands of calls a month when tied into the lunch money balance system to notify families of low balances,” he added.
However, that poster also said, “It’s a bit expensive. It does a great job of being usable for even the less tech savvy folks in my district. The admin side is not too difficult to deal with, but finding the path to block numbers or even unblock them is clunky. It is not user friendly in that regard. You need to do that blocking when parents are either not honest about their phone number or they change numbers and never tell you.”
AFN asked all four Kyrene board candidates for their reaction to the change.
“I see the transition from the current ‘opt in’ process to the School Messenger program as a needed and necessary improvement to Kyrene’s communication to include all families,” said Margaret Pratt, saying it “ensures safe, accurate and sometimes critical information to parents and staff.”
“Kyrene has many modes of communication to serve our community whether its school websites, newsletters, video messaging, local media as well as social media,” she added. “I as a Kyrene parent welcome this needed change to improve the communication for all families and teachers in Kyrene and will work to ensure all stakeholders are provided options for school communications.”
“It is essential that Kyrene keeps parents and guardians informed about their children. The new communication system is a welcome improvement by addressing concerns that parents previously raised,” Kevin Walsh said. “It’s troubling that many parents reported not receiving emails under the old system, and by automatically enrolling all parents and guardians in emails, the new system ensures more reliable communications.”
David Hoye said, “The recent threat to Mountain Pointe High School underscores the need for a fast, dependable messaging system for schools. I support Kyrene’s move to School Messenger.
“However, if access is limited, Kyrene must ensure others can maintain timely access to public information – perhaps through a ‘Breaking News’ page on the district’s website. Kyrene should be unified not divided between insiders and outsiders,” Hoye added.
Mike Middleton said, “I believe all residents of the Kyrene School District should have access to district announcements. All parents are part of the Kyrene family and should have a voice and be informed. Kyrene also has a responsibility to the taxpayers’ right to know.
“I will always vote no to limiting the district’s transparency to the public,” Middleton added. “It doesn’t matter if you are a future parent or grandparent, we are all parents of the Kyrene School District.”
Helm told AFN that the district “is committed to open communication and transparency” and that it is “actively exploring ways to increase reach within our school communities.”
Besides Facebook, she said schools are working to improve their websites and looking into subscription-based platforms like NextDoor.
Kyrene Superintendent Jan Vesely told parents the new system “is one of many strategies that we use to share information.
“It has a specific focus on families, helping us close the gap between school and home communications, but is only one way we communicate with stakeholders. We will continue to share information with the community through newsletters, video messaging, social media, web pages, local media and marketing,” she added.
