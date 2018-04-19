An area legislator’s proposal to require that teachers get mandatory training in suicide prevention has been revived as part of Gov. Doug Ducey’s plan to improve school safety in Arizona schools.
But Ducey’s proposal has divided Democrats and Republicans over whether its proposed limitations on gun access and possession go too far or not far enough.
Hoping to corral the votes for his school safety plan, Ducey last week agreed to some changes in key provisions that would allow judges to take away someone’s guns, at least on a temporary basis.
The new bill still allows courts to issue Severe Orders of Protection, authorizing police to seize any weapons while people are evaluated to see if they are a threat to themselves or others. And, depending on a mental health evaluation, those affected could be barred from purchasing or possessing guns.
But Ducey’s original proposal would have allowed someone to be held for up to 48 hours after a judge determines that person is not a danger. SB 1519, set for legislative debate, cuts that it half.
Potentially more significant, the bill spells out that any weapons taken must be released within 24 hours after a person is found not to be a danger, not the 72 hours that was in the original draft.
State Sen. Sean Bowie said he was glad the bill revives his proposal for mandatory suicide prevention training.
The Ahwatukee Democrat – whose district includes parts of Mesa, Chandler and Tempe – wants teachers and some support staff in grades 6-12 to receive two hours of mandatory suicide prevention training each year so they could be better prepared to spot the warning signs in young people and how they could help.
Bowie said he was glad his proposal, though somewhat modified, is part of the governor’s school safety plan. But he also said he’s still has to study the governor’s overall proposal because he is not sure he can support it.
Meanwhile, Ahwatukee Republican Rep. Jill Norgaard, has teamed up with a fellow Rep. Jeff Weninger of Chandler on another measure to address teen suicide.
They are seeking the establishment of a state coordinator for suicide prevention who will proactively help equip teachers, parents, and administrators with the training and resources necessary to tackle this growing trend of youth suicide.
The new legislative efforts come in the wake of more than a dozen teen suicides in the East Valley last year – including a cluster of seven in six weeks last summer. In January, the Centers for Disease Control released new statistics for 2016 showing suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-24 in Arizona.
The version of the school safety bill that will be debated in the Senate, does not include some things Ducey had sought.
That includes his desire to deny permits to carry a concealed weapon to anyone who has an outstanding arrest warrant.
Gubernatorial press aide Daniel Scarpinato said those provisions proved to be non-starters among some lawmakers.
Ducey may face opposition – and not just from the Democrats who are unhappy the governor won’t require a background check every time a weapon is sold.
Dave Kopp, lobbyist for the Citizens Defense League, said he’s not convinced the measure is crafted narrowly to ensure the law and the STOP orders are applied only in appropriate circumstances.
Scarpinato said most of Ducey’s plan remains intact, including not just the STOP orders but adding new school resource officers and updating the system which provides information to federally licensed firearms dealers on whether someone is legally entitled to purchase a weapon.
What’s behind the STOP orders is the belief that many of the mass shootings, including those at school, were committed by people who were known to have behavioral or mental health issues.
Kopp said he has concerns about being able to detain someone and take away that person’s weapons based on a finding of danger to self or others.
Ducey likely needs the support of virtually all the Republicans in the Legislature as Democrat backing is lacking.
One key issue is a demand by Democrats for universal background checks. Rep. Randall Friese, D-Tucson, said it makes no sense to prohibit licensed firearms dealers from selling weapons to someone who is the subject of a STOP order when that same person could buy one from an individual at a gun show.
Ducey has flatly rejected expanded background checks.
-Tribune news staff contributed to this report.
