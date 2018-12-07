This is the peak of winter musical holiday celebrations and Inspire Kids Montessori is part of the fun.
It will present its annual holiday performance at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in the multipurpose room of Monte Vista Elementary, 15221 S. Ray Road, Ahwatukee.
The preschool’s seventh annual winter celebration will feature little ones entertaining their families with holiday songs and a special rendition of “Carol of the Bells.”
Songs will include “I’m a Little Snowman,” “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” “My Favorite Things” and other seasonal songs.
The school’s music instructor, Tyler Schoep, will be leading the school’s “Primary Bell Ensemble,” composed of kindergarten and primary second-year students, in a special performance of glockenspiels, handbells and triangle instruments.
Inspire Kids founder Diana Darmawaskita said students have been rehearsing for weeks and are pumped to show off their talents.
Normally the school would hold the show at its campus at 4025 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee, but this year it had to change the venue.
“Our school has grown so much that we are presenting it this year at Kyrene Monte Vista, Darmawaskita said. “Last December we had over 300 attendees – a combination of students, their families and teachers.”
The show is part of the preschool’s individualized programs that introduce reading, writing, math, manners, nature study, art, music and movement and Practical Life Skills to children from 6 weeks to 6 years.
“This is one of the most popular family events at the school. Everyone – students, parents, grandparents – love watching the kids perform. The students are adorable, and the staff does such a professional job with the holiday presentation every year,” said Rebecca Rapp, president of the school’s Parent Volunteer Organization,
IKM was founded in 2010 with the goal of offering programs aimed at developing each child’s academic and social skills in a nurturing, positive environment with a focus on total child development.
Darmawaskita said her students rank in the upper percentile nationwide as evidenced by TerraNova academic testing results. Recently, the school received full accreditation from the National Early Childhood Education Program Accreditation Committee and became a part of an elite group of top 10 percent schools in the nation.
“Montessori education helps a child become more confident and independent when they move on to elementary school and has a positive effect on their academic and social progress throughout their lives,” she said.
Information: 480-659-9402 or inspirekidsmontessori.com.
