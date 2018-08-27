Giving boys a helping hand along the rocky road to manhood is the goal of an organization that provides trained male mentors in a school setting.
They don’t preach, they don’t judge, they don’t rescue.
They Model, Accept, Listen and Encourage, which form the acronym “male.”
They are Boys to Men of Greater Phoenix.
Last week, the second Boys to Men (BtM) group in the Kyrene School District opened at Centennial Middle School, eight months he started a group at Kyrene Middle School.
Though Boys to Men, founded in San Diego in 1996, is a national and international endeavor, Boys to Men of Greater Phoenix is the fulfilled dream of Ahwatukee resident and third-generation Arizonan Steve Murphy, who gave up his long-held corporate position to dedicate his full focus to the nonprofit.
The father of four grown children and grandfather of six, Murphy hails from a long line of men giving back to their community.
His great grandfather William Murphy, who moved from New York State was appointed sheriff of the newly created Gila County by then-Territorial Governor John C. Fremont in 1881 – more than three decades years before Arizona attained statehood.
His son and Murphy’s grandfather, Frank G. Murphy, served on the Phoenix City Council and was elected mayor in 1956. He later became a state senator and served on the state Corporation Commission.
It is fitting this third-generation Arizonan founded Boys to Men Greater Phoenix, incorporating it as a nonprofit three years ago after having spent 10 years working with the organization informally.
“We were taking boys up to Boys to Men’s Rites of Passage in northern Arizona, working with Boys to Men North Central Arizona,” he said of the Prescott-based chapter. “But it just wasn’t enough, it wasn’t enough face time with the boys.”
At the two Kyrene schools, the mentoring sessions occur during the regular school day and include up to 12 boys and four trained mentors, one of whom is lead facilitator.
There is no charge to the boys or school; the nonprofit is sustained by donations.
The program is effective because of the sustained mentoring over months and years because the boys develop greater self-confidence and a trusting bond with the boys and mentors.
There are no rows of desks or conference tables occupied in the meeting room. The boys and men always sit in a circle.
“As men, we go in as very curious teenagers, we don’t go in as authority,” said Murphy. “We all sit in a circle. We’re just another dude in the circle.”
The participating boys are chosen by the individual schools, and an invitation is forwarded to their parents or guardian, who can accept or decline. Upon accepting, they give permission for the school to share the student’s grades, attendance and behavior issues, if any, with BtM.
Most boys selected come from one-parent households or live with relatives or other adults.
“Most of these boys just need an uncle or grandfather to help them. We’re not trying to replace any dad,” explained Murphy. “That said, 80 percent of the boys we work with don’t have fathers at home. And believe me, I give single moms a lot of credit. They’re fighting the good fight.”
BtM mentoring, Murphy said, is a throwback to the tradition of men and elders teaching the young men – especially at the age of these middle schoolers – what it means to be a man.
The Boys to Men website explains: “Men will be there and show up for many forgotten boys in the village.”
“It’s a sustained presence of men who care about the future of these boys,” said Murphy. “And a trust develops, not only between the mentors and the boys, but among themselves. There’s a peer-mentoring that goes on among the boys.”
The BtM sessions create a “safe place for accountability and launches them on a path toward a solid and positive manhood,” said Murphy.
“We tell the boys, ‘We’re here to make sure your path to manhood is OK,’” he said. “Our impact is long-term. They learn to become accountable for their choices, and change them if they see that’s not working for them. We do what we’re able to assure they become good men.”
Mentors, who receive daylong training and sustained coaching, are needed – as are male and female volunteers and board members. Mentors are male only.
“We have schools in waiting,” said Murphy.
The current BtM Greater Phoenix board has four members, and Murphy would like to increase that by three.
The site-based mentoring program has principals at the two participating schools anticipating the best for the at-risk youth.
Kyrene Centennial principal Michelle Anderson said she’s “beyond thrilled” to be able to offer the mentoring program to her students this year.
“Many young men don’t have a positive male role model in their lives who supports and encourages them to be a strong male. Research shows it is incredibly impactful to have a positive male role model between the ages of 12 and 14, a difficult developmental time for your young men,” said Anderson, in her fifth year with Kyrene School District and third year as Centennial’s principal.
“With the mentoring program of Boys to Men, our students will have the opportunity to be supported, guided and mentored by another male adult that’s not affiliated with school,” Anderson added, noting:
“These men facilitate discussions in which the boys will engage in authentic conversations. This will empower our boys with the skills they can take out into our world, and this is in alignment with part of our vision, which is to create students who are mindful of the world are them.”
Julio Martinez, in his first year as principal of Kyrene Middle School, said what he’s learned about the program was impressive.
“Anytime we can devote time to our students in order to give them the attention they deserve and the tools needed to maneuver through any battle they may be facing is awesome,” he said, adding:
“I know the program is devoted to helping our community, and as the new principal of Kyrene Middle School, I think this is simply wonderful.”
The nonsectarian nonprofit Boys to Men Mentoring Network was founded in 1996 by Herb Sigurdson, Joe Sigurdson and Craig McClain.
The elder Sigurdson, who died a year after the founding, was a former executive director of Father Flanagan’s Boys Town.
Information: BoystoMenPhoenix.org.
