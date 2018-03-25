Jim Lindstrom had looked at the Caribbean cruise he and his wife, Renee, were taking last month as a chance to see another part of the world and cross off another destination on their bucket list.
Instead, “We had the vacation from hell,” said the Ahwatukee man.
Now, he figures the lessons they learned will serve as a cautionary tale that many people in the community might benefit from.
“We did everything 99 percent right and still got screwed,” he said. “I thought if someone could just learn from what we went through, it might help. A lot of people out here in Ahwatukee take cruises. You get so excited and wrapped up in the trip, you don’t often think, ‘What if something goes wrong?’”
It started to go wrong faintly on the night before they were scheduled Feb. 18 to board the Norwegian Getaway in Miami when he felt cramping in his abdomen.
“The next morning, we got on board and the pain kept getting worse and worse,” Lindstrom recalled – so worse that he called the ship’s doctor.
Soon he found himself stuck in the infirmary, an assortment of tubes hooked up to his body.
He had sustained a punctured bowel. Any hope the Lindstroms had of seeing Belize and Honduras had given way to an emergency that nearly took his life and cost thousands of dollars.
Instead of deciding what to do on their first night at sea, Lindstrom had to decide whether to get an operation stateside or in Honduras.
The insurance company made the decision for him. “They said no way would they allow me to be operated on in Honduras.”
That meant evacuating the ship – “but the only problem was that we were in the middle of the Caribbean,” he recalled.
So rather than bring in a helicopter, the ship’s captain decided to turn around and head back to Florida. With nearly 4,000 passengers aboard, the ship turned back and anchored about 10 miles from the Florida Keys, where a Coast Guard speedboat met it.
With the two ships side by side, eight crew members had to carefully – and awkwardly – hoist Lindstrom on a stretcher over the side of the ship and into the speed boat below.
The board was so small that he lay in a basket half in and half out of the cabin. It was also made for speed, not a smooth ride.
“It was horrible,” Lindstrom said. “When it’s going so fast, it’s rougher than hell.”
After a jarring ride over rugged waves, Lindstrom finally made land and was whisked by ambulance to the Lower Keys Regional Medical Center, the only hospital in the area.
He spent nine days there. At one point, he had “a heart event.” Seven of those days were spent in intensive care. When he got out, he couldn’t sit up because of the abdominal surgery.
And his problems had only just begun.
Though he had a travel insurance policy that provided for emergency transport back home, the company wouldn’t provide it because a doctor on the operating team – not his surgeon – had discharged him instead of noting in the paperwork that he was still under the hospital’s care.
“The ambulance they would pay for could only be allowed to go between hospitals,” Renee said.
So, there was no longer a free ride home.
Worse, they were in a hotel and couldn’t get a flight out. Compounding the problem was the fact that “I couldn’t sit in a plane,” Lindstrom said,
So, he called a friend who had recently retired as a senior pilot for American Airlines who used his connections to have them secure a row of three seats so he could partially lie down on the trip back to Phoenix. They had to rent a Chevy Suburban to get from Miami to Orlando, where they could catch a direct flight back home.
As he recuperates, Lindstrom still is shaking his head over the expenses that mounted during his ordeal. To turn around and head back to the states, the cruise line charged $9,000 to his American Express card. It would have cost twice that amount had he not taken out a different insurance policy that covered such an occurrence.
Between his wife’s stay in a hotel while he was in the hospital and their stay together while they found a way back home, lodging cost another $4,000.
Had he not had a supplemental insurance policy to cover expenses Medicare doesn’t cover, his medical care would have cost thousands more.
While the Lindstroms believe most of their expenses will eventually be reimbursed by various travel insurance policies they routinely take out, they also got to thinking about the financial disaster that would have accompanied his physical disaster had they not been so careful.
The bottom line, he said, is always have a plan B when you travel.
Here are some of the lessons he learned from the ordeal:
Before you travel, assemble and always bring documentation for medications, medical history, allergies, home contacts and insurance contacts.
Purchase an emergency transportation insurance plan to arrange and cover hotel and other expenses for your companion, transportation costs for the injured to another hospital or home. They had a plan available through multiple agencies, including AAA and the airlines. The price is $129 for an individual, $149 for member and family annually. Additionally, they had signed up for the Emergency Assistance Plus Global Response Center, part of a network that offers customized medical, security, and travel assistance to more than 10 million travelers round the clock.
If other travel insurance is available from the cruise line or tour company to cover the air, hotel, cruise, tours, local transportation, etc., purchase it. Don’t be penny wise and pound foolish.
Review your healthcare and travel insurance policies and know your rights BEFORE you travel.
Anticipate and be prepared to immediately pay local bills related to a medical emergency. When out of the country, personal or company sponsored insurance plans may not be recognized or cover local emergency transportation and medical procedures that must be paid immediately.
If you are sent to a hospital, work with the hospital case manager. The doctor had not conferred with Lindstrom or, apparently, the surgeon who operated on him before signing the discharge without seeing if the patient had a plan for getting home.
Lindstrom also suggests that travelers have a plan to make sure a medical expert can see them promptly and a plan for a safe and quick evacuation if hospitalization is necessary.
Be sure, he added, that you have cash to cover medical payments to keep your care going, that you have a prescription replacement assistance plan in case medications are lost and a 24-hour locator service for attorneys, doctors and other professionals whose help you might need in an emergency.
Lindstrom said a travel agent can walk people through the types of insurance they might want to consider, but added, “They need to ask. Remember, the travel agent is selling fun, not a disaster insurance policy.”
