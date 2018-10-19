In a world where more and more foster kids are being “aged out” of the system, a Mesa nonprofit organization is making a difference.
Arizonans for Children was founded in 2002 with the mission of creating “opportunities that provide effective solutions to alleviate hardships and improve the fragile lives of the abused, abandoned and neglected children in foster care.”
With nearly 18,000 Arizona children in foster care, the Children’s Defense Fund reports, one child is abused every two hours, one in five will become homeless after age 18, less than 3 percent will earn a college degree and one in four suffers from post traumatic stress disorder.
Arizonans for Children sponsors a variety of activities to counter these trends through mentoring and tutoring programs, arts and crafts classes, science-technology-engineering-mathematics programs and financial literacy instruction. It also helps kids who are about to leave foster care because they are turning 18.
“Even the classes that are not specifically an education-based class offer comfort, coping and life skills to these vulnerable kids,” said Executive Director Laura Pahules.
In 2007, the group opened their second location in Mesa at Desert Heritage Church at Brown and Horne. Here, foster children can connect with their biological parents in a supervised and safe environment.
“The centers also see many sibling visits, which can happen with or without a parent and take place when siblings are placed in different foster placements. The parental bond is crucial, but the sibling bond is heartwarming,” Pahules explained.
The center helps children heal from trauma by allowing them closure and a chance to bond with their parents, even if they are not permanently reunited.
“Spending time at our centers in a safe, fun but supervised environment allows the children to create new memories with their parents, memories that may help heal the trauma they have experienced,” Pahules said.
The mentoring and tutoring program gives foster children role models who also help them improve their grades.
“This program changes children from being statistics to being successes,” Pahules said. “We want to see grade improvement, attendance improvement, behavior improvements, but most importantly, we want to see a higher level of self-esteem and a better sense of self-worth.”
The STEM program, a more recent addition, familiarizes the children with technology – something many foster kids do not have any experience with. With little to no access to computers, it is extremely hard for the students to complete their homework, since many schools rely heavily on technology.
“We had a 14-year-old girl say, ‘You mean I am finally going to be able to do my homework?’ Yes, that is what we mean and something we are working hard to ensure every school-age child in foster care can do,” Pahules recalled.
Using a system called Raspberry Pi, a program developed by Pahules and her husband, the STEM program has four different classes that teach the kids basic computer skills, coding and internet safety.
Partnering with Wells Fargo, Arizonans for Children provides a free financial literacy and aging-out series focused on budgeting money, applying for jobs, writing a resume, interviewing and applying for college.
The organization also holds a resource fair twice a year for teens in the system.
“We bring in community partners like housing authorities, educational institutes, the military, banks, employers that hire entry level, state insurance providers and many more,” Pahules said. “We want to plant seeds in these kids’ minds of what options they have before they end up homeless or in prison.”
And because its services are free, Arizonans for Children are always in need of volunteers.
“Once you start engaging with this population, you can’t close your eyes to the needs,” Pahules said. “Come in, teach a class, share a social media post, hold a donation drive for school supplies. Anyone that cares can make a difference in these kids’ lives.”
Information/applications: arizonansforchildren.org.
