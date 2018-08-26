Four Ahwatukee Boy Scouts have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and were honored with the traditional Court of Honor ceremony on Aug. 14, at Esperanza Lutheran Church in Ahwatukee.
The Scouts – Michael Warner, Jason Mittelman, Ethan Lohn and Logan Bridge – achieved scouting’s highest honor, which requires recipients to give back to the community with a special project.
Michael, son of Scott and Lisa Warner, is a graduate of Desert Vista High School and current freshman at the University of Arizona. For his Eagle Project, he built a storage shed for the Boys and Girls Club of Mesa.
Jason is the son of David and Valerie Mittelman and a senior at Desert Vista. He built a seesaw for the preschool children at Esperanza Lutheran Church for his project.
Ethan, son of Michael and Anna Loh, also is a Desert Vista Senior. For his Eagle Project, Ethan built a music wall for the preschool children at Esperanza.
Logan is the son of David and Pamela Bridge and a senior at Corona del Sol High School. He organized a book drive for Maricopa Health Care.
Both Ethan and Logan are members of the Order of the Arrow, a National Honor Society for Scouts.
Logan and Jason joined scouts as Cub Scouts in Pack 878 at Sierra Elementary and Michael joined as Cub Scout in Pack 879 at Cerritos Elementary.
All four boys are members of Troop 14, which meets at Esperanza Lutheran Church, 2601 E. Thunderhill Place, Ahwatukee. All boys between 11 and 176 are welcome to join. Information: phoenixtroop14.scoutlander.com/publicsite/unithome.aspx?UID=40960
