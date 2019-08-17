Editor’s note: Ahwatukee resident and cycling enthusiast Andy Lenartz will be writing periodically on the joys of South Mountain Park — and the hassles occasionally that come with trying to enjoy it.
When heading out to South Mountain Park for recreation or relaxation on the weekend, the first sight one encounters is parking — or rather, lack thereof.
Particularly on Saturday and Sunday mornings in the eastern trailheads of the park, it is an arrive-early-or-hope-to-survive kind of situation when it comes to parking.
Even after locating a spot, it can get difficult to find the solitude one is seeking as the Pima Canyon and Desert Foothills trailheads are heading toward Camelback Mountain/Echo Canyon level crowds on the weekends.
South Mountain has not quite reached the same capacity issues that Camelback is facing, but it is headed increasingly in this direction.
At the Desert Foothills trailhead, hikers looking to conquer the Telegraph Pass trail on weekends need to arrive around the same time the sun does to find a parking spot or expect to wait in line for one to open as there is no other nearby parking options.
From there, the trail presents the mall escalator type of crowds going up and down the mountain that Camelback is known for, albeit not quite reaching that level of users — yet.
The Pima Canyon trailhead area has similar parking issues, with the lot filling early and drivers spilling over into nearby neighborhoods for parking.
This is creating tension and issues with surrounding communities that is a challenge but has not reached the level of conflict with regards to parking around Echo Canyon — again, yet.
It is easy to see why this park receives so many visitors.
The South Mountain Preserve is a key component of the City of Phoenix Parks system. The park consists of 51 miles of trails covering over 16,000 acres and is one of the largest municipal parks in the country.
This iconic South Phoenix geographical landmark is one of the most popular destinations in the city, receiving more than 3 million visitors per year.
To put this in perspective, Grand Canyon National Park receives around 6 million visitors per year and 1.75 million attend Cactus League spring training games.
This puts South Mountain in the top tier of most-visited Arizona attractions.
While many people enjoy utilizing the spectacular outdoor areas in Phoenix for recreation, an unusual dichotomy exists, where some of the more popular places in Phoenix, such as the Eastern trailheads at South Mountain, are in danger of being over-loved while overall, people are spending less time outdoors.
These areas are essentially at or beyond capacity on weekends, creating a need to disperse crowds to other areas of the city for recreation.
At the same time, people in Phoenix, the state of Arizona and nationwide are spending less time outdoors which is contributing to a host of physical and psychological ailments.
Frequent visitors to Camelback Mountain, Piestewa Peak or the Pima Canyon trailhead at South Mountain would be shocked to hear this, but the amount of time people spend outdoors is decreasing significantly.
Extensive research has supported this finding, connecting this deficit to a host of physical and mental health issues.
Of the factors contributing to a shortened lifespan, this may also be the easiest and cheapest to address — as well as quite likely the most fun!
How to resolve this issue between overcrowding at certain well-loved natural spaces along with encouraging people to spend more time outdoors in general is a challenge.
There are two key solutions: 1) Encouraging users to spread out to lesser utilized areas of parks and less well-known parks. 2) Changing transportation methods to the park and within parks.
I will be going into greater detail on both of these in future columns.
So how do we get connected with the outdoors without causing a traffic jam? Send your ideas to: andy.lenartz@gmail.com.
