Asian Americans are the fastest-growing ethnic group in the USA since 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
About 47 percent of the nation’s Asian Americans reside in the western, according to the Pew Research Center.
The Asian community makes up a little over 4 percent of the population in Maricopa county and almost the same for the United States population.
Chandler has the highest Asian population percentage – more than 100,000 people comprise 8 percent of the population.
For Gilbert and Tempe, approximately 6 percent of their population is Asian. For Mesa, Surprise and Tucson, around 2 percent of their population is Asian.
The Asian American community is an active and growing presence within the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America congregations in the Grand Canyon Synod.
Though there are not enough of one particular country or language to warrant a specific Asian Ethnic congregation, it is the desire of ELCA and the Grand Canyon Synod to celebrate the Asian culture within its current communities through the Pan-Asian Ministry.
This ministry will allow congregations to refer their current members who identify as Asian American to a ministry that celebrates their unique cultural heritage, while at the same time retaining their Lutheran identity.
This exploratory, synodically-authorized Worshipping Community Ministry will connect Asians in the ELCA congregations in the Phoenix Metro Area, offering them a way to build grace-filled relationships through fellowship, and to develop disciples of Jesus Christ through the building of community together.
The host church of the Pan- Asian Ministry is Mountain View Lutheran Church in Ahwatukee.
As this ministry develops in the Phoenix metro area, churches around Phoenix are being asked for their support and participation.
The Pan-Asian Ministry is holding its next event on Sunday, Oct. 13, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Mountain View Lutheran Church, 11002 S. 48th St., Ahwatukee.
The event begins with a worship service at 4:30 p.m., followed by a potluck dinner at 5:30 p.m.. Please bring your favorite Asian dish to share.
RSVP by Oct. 13. Information/RSVP: Rev. Cora Aguilar, Pastor Developer, Pan-Asian Ministry, pastorcora@hotmail.com or 520-280-6102
Mountain View Lutheran Church is a Christ-centered, multi-generational church that has been serving the Ahwatukee community and beyond for over 40 years.
Information: mvlutheran.org, or 480-893-2579.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.