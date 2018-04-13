Mountain Pointe High School’s prize-winning robotics team, The Pridetronics, faces a problem that no amount of artificial intelligence can solve.
The student engineers need to raise close to $50,000 by Friday so they can participate in the FIRST Robotics Competition world championship.
It’s not the team’s fault that it just started its campaign. On Saturday it unexpectedly received a wild card entry into the world competition after placing second in the FIRST Robotics Arizona West Regional meet at Grand Canyon University.
GCU for the fourth consecutive year hosted 40 teams from Arizona schools and one from New Mexico.
Pridetronics has already launched a fundraising campaign on gofundme.com, garnering $5,000 of the total $72,000 it needs to cover travel, meals and hotel for a about 44 students and some staff that will serve as mentors and chaperones.
Three other mentors not attached to the school are paying their own way to the competition, which combines sport with the rigors of science and technology.
In addition, the Tempe Union High School District kicked in about a third of the total cost.
But that still leaves a big number and if you think the students are intimidated, you'd be wrong.
"They're not seeing the number as intimidating at all," said team mentor and engineering teacher Mel Wendell. "They see it as a challenge."
Wendell said the students have been reaching out "to our very supportive community" and also trying to arrange a fundraiser at the Ahwatukee Dutch Brothers for this afternoon, April 11. At press time it was unclear whether they could arrange that event.
The students "are so excited" and it's been contagious among their classmates. "We've had students come into our class and give $20 just to help out," said Wendell, adding that it wil cost about $1,700 per student in case anyone wants to sponsor a team member.
In a report on GCU’s website, senior writer Lana Sweeten-Shults noted that FIRST’s world competition has become so big that it needs two cities as host sites.
The competitions are built around games.
“In this year’s game, Power-Up, two alliances of video game characters and their human operators are trapped in an 8-bit arcade game,” Sweeten-Shults wrote.
“To escape, the alliances must defeat the boss, and they have three ways to do so: by owning the scale, or switch, which means tipping the giant scale on the field of play in the team’s favor using power cubes; by exchanging power cubes for force, boost or levitate power-ups, which give teams timed advantages during the 2 1/2-minute match; or by climbing the scale tower to face the boss.
“The student-designed robots, which can weigh up to 120 pounds, are autonomous in the first 15 seconds of play before human competitors get to remotely control their bot for 2 minutes, 15 seconds.”
The Pridetronics team won the 2016 world FIRST Robotics Championship.
One mentor is Charlie Smith, a retired information technology professional who worked for the city of Tempe. Following the students' lead, "he donned a green elf hat like the one worn by protagonist Link in ‘The Legend of Zelda’ video games,” said Sweeten-Shults.
“My son started this team at Mountain Pointe High. He was the first-year and second-year president. He had such a good experience that I decided to pay it back,” Smith is quoted as saying.
Mountain Pointe chemistry teacher and robotics club advisor Catherine Hansen told GCU that she and the students have learned a lot from their mentors.
Teams of 10 students or more are challenged to design a team “brand,” hone teamwork skills, and build and program a robot to perform prescribed tasks against a field of competitors.
“It’s as close to ‘real world’ engineering as a student can get,” organizers say, noting professional mentors volunteer their time and talents to guide each team.
The 28-year-old international nonprofit’s acronym means For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology. Its mission is “to inspire young people’s interest and participation in science and technology.”
The Mountain Pointe team is no stranger to high-level competitions or awards. Nor is it any stranger to driving fundraisers in an effort to represent their school – and sometimes even the state – in big competitions.
Its success in local, regional and national competitions helped to earn Wendell the 2017 Arizona Regional Robotics Teacher of the Year award from FIRST Robotics.
“The award recognizes that students cannot be 'FIRST' without the help, guidance, and support of teachers. It honors those who give up their time, talent and enthusiasm to support robotics and who exemplify a positive role model, guidance, grace under pressure, fairness and compassion,” the district said.
Students called her “an inspiration to the Pridetronics family” and “a dedicated mentor and teacher that the Pridetronics are lucky and grateful to have.”
“Mrs. Wendell’s undying passion and love for STEM is what drives her as lead mentor,” the students also wrote.
Fundraising is part of their education, too, Wendell has said in the past, explaining: “I tell them that if they’re going to go into business later in life, they have to know budgeting and how to raise capital.”
Wendell admitted the three-day window for their goal is far smaller than the nearly three weeks they had to raise about $45,000 two years ago.
But, she added, "They are so energetic and so on board" that she has every reason to be hopeful.
To help: pridetronics.com or gofundme.com.
