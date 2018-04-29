Did you ever want to learn what it takes to grow vegetables and flowers in the desert? There are three local gardening groups be happy to answer your questions.
Desert Pointe Garden Club holds its meetings at 9 a.m. the first Monday of each month at the Ahwatukee Recreation Center. Meetings are held from September through May and include presentations by local experts in the landscape and horticulture fields.
They recently held their 17th annual garage sale to raise money for their various projects. Many of the club members were on hand to keep the sale running smoothly. I bought two lamps with tan silk shades for a friend’s birthday gift, a Thai hand-crafted xylophone I’ll resell, and a bright blue tablecloth for my round patio table.
For further information see their website: dpgc.org.
Garden of Eatin’ Community Garden is located at 2601 E. Thunderhill Drive, where it leases its land from Esperanza Lutheran Church.
Jayne Peterson, who chairs the garden, explained, “I got involved because I wanted to learn about how to garden in Arizona. I grew up in Minnesota.”
Arizona’s planting times are fall and spring, different than the spring-only planting found around most of the country. In Arizona, we plant greens in the fall such as lettuce, spinach, and chard. Tomatoes are started indoors at Thanksgiving and transplanted outside in February. In the spring, beans, cucumbers, corn, and squash are planted.
“The garden started from members of Esperanza Lutheran Church who had seen community gardens done elsewhere. We consider it an outreach to our community.”
“Involving all generations in gardening has always been a part of our mission,” said Jayne. “Our oldest gardeners are in the 80s and speak English as a second language.”
“Garden of Eatin’ has had a variety of problems with pests which needed to be overcome,” said Bob Korhely, who is known as the “Compost King” and is active in both local community gardens. “We’ve had rabbits, racoons, birds, rats and, most recently, crickets. Fencing and netting keeps out most of the critters. The crickets were devastating the leaves on our plants.”
“One of the gardeners read about using containers with water and a small amount of molasses to capture the crickets. This was a great organic solution to the situation,” added Peterson. The gardeners learn from each other, and everyone benefitted from that gardener’s research.
Added Korhely: “We all meet about once a month on a Saturday morning to turn the compost and clean up the garden.”
“Our first demonstration beds were part of an Eagle Scout project by Derek Wright several years ago,” said Peterson. The garden now has 21 beds. A bed is rented for $100 per year to anyone interested in using it and maintaining it.
Information: gardenofeatinaz.com/index.html.
Ahwatukee Community Garden meets on Sunday mornings from 8 to 9:30 behind the weekly farmers market parking lot just west of 48th Street on Warner Road. Walk past the farmers market, restrooms and playground to find the garden.
All the garden beds are shared. Volunteers weed, plant and harvest. At the end of each session, the harvest is shared. Last week, the harvest was chard, cilantro, dill, carrots, spinach, lettuce, Mizuno and calendula. An enthusiastic Girl Scout troop was on hand to help plant seeds, water fruit trees and learn more about gardening.
I showed up at the community garden one August morning five years ago. I saw lush green plants growing happily, soaking up the fierce temperatures. I was amazed by the garden beds filled with resilient plants and have kept coming back to learn more. I value the friendships that have grown right along with the flowers and vegetables.
Four master gardeners regularly attend and are available for your questions: Linda Rominger (garden coordinator), Bill Felton, Bob Korhely and myself. During summer, hours are 7-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Ahwatukee Board of Management allows parts of its land to be used as a gardening area.
For more information, including monthly planting guides and plant identification: acgarden.org.
Both the Garden of Eatin’ and Ahwatukee Community Garden feature Little Free Libraries and have had Boy Scouts help with many projects.
Other ways to get your gardening questions answered are by calling a local plant hotline or attending a gardening class or farmers market.
A fourth way to get your garden questions answered is to call the master gardeners’ hotline is at 602-837-8201.
The Desert Botanical Garden’s hotline also is available 10-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at 480-481-8120.
Gardening and landscape design classes are available at the Desert Botanical Garden: tinyurl.com/desertclasses.
