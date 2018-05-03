Since early September, 21 Desert Vista High School technology students have been working with teacher Dan Zavaleta during and after school to build roadworthy solar-powered cars.
On Saturday, May 5, at the University of Arizona Tech Park, three Thunder teams – one of them all-female – will take their golf-cart-size vehicles to compete in the seventh annual Racing the Sun competition.
The students have been involved in every step of the process, from coming up with a design concept through construction that included tweaking complicated wiring systems, installing two solar panels and aligning the tires and chassis.
But as each participating student is quick to point out, Racing the Sun is more than a go-kart race around the serpentine track in the desert.
This is a nine-month all-in project incorporating a plethora of STEM subjects, including engineering, structural and electrical systems, physics and harnessing alternative energy.
This is the fifth year, Zavaleta, head of the Desert Vista Engineering Department, is readying his students for the competition.
He said the goal of the months-long endeavor is to construct a car using two solar panels that can be driven by someone around a track.
In 2014, a Thunder team headed by Marina Mehling, now a bioengineering major at Purdue University, was the overall Racing the Sun champion at the Musselman Honda Track. Last year, Desert Vista teams took first place in Efficiency and second in Endurance – two of three categories judged, along with Best Speed.
“I think the Racing the Sun program, as an engineering process and as a competition, is the best thing out there,” said Zavaleta, who has been at the school since it opened in 1996 and designed the technology engineering area that encompasses 1,500 square feet and provides space for classes in robotics, drone building, hydrogen fuel cells and internal combustion designs, and programming areas.
“From a pure engineering and design point, this project is the best,” he said.
Beginning in September, Racing the Sun participants from 16 Arizona schools worked with industry mentors and U of A students to complete monthly projects leading to race day.
They began the process with introductory workshops taught by mentors and the university’s engineering students, who covered the use of solar panels, automotive geometry, safe design of functional electrical systems, gear ratios, component functions and other safety considerations.
“From there, the kids have their set of constraints,” said Zavaleta. “Every month, they have an assignment which they submit and get points for it, which go toward the final tally.”
October saw students developing their project plan that includes deciding their cart materials and where and how they’ll obtain them. In November, electrical drawings, illustrating how the components would be wired and other technical details of the electrical system, were due.
Submission of mechanical drawings was the December assignment. It included chassis design, solar panel mount, wheel size, ground clearance and other structural details. They had to follow specific safety rules as outlined by race organizers.
Design Review Day came in February, with four judges visiting the Thunder teams to see their karts and offer guidance on solving problems.
“They’re also graded on how they present their information and themselves,” explained Zavaleta.
In March, students visited the Musselman Honda Track in Tucson to conduct their first trial run with safety checks and driver training.
On April 20, students presented their projects to judges at the Arizona Science Center.
“They spend their days working hard on it, but it’s fun, and that’s what you want to instill in them,” said Zavaleta, adding:
“It’s what I call student grit. There’s a lot of hands-on experience. They have a passion for it and it’s going to get done. When they’re excited, they see the relevance and a purpose. Suddenly, something like calculus makes sense and they know why they need it.”
Desert Vista junior Emma Horn, in her third Racing the Sun, captains the Thunder Racers team that is attempting a new design.
“What’s different about our car than other solar cars is that it has the solar panel mounted in front of the driver rather than over the driver’s head,” said Emma, whose father, Ryan, is a former engineer who teaches engineering at Chandler’s Seton Catholic Prep.
“We made this design choice because we wanted to make the car more aerodynamic and reduce drag,” Emma added
The new design includes another unique design in the transmission system.
“Other teams have transmission systems, but ours is unique because we are using an eight-speed internal hub gear,” she explained, noting:
“All the gears are housed inside a shell and we are able to more efficiently shift between gears without outside factors affecting the transmission. All other teams so far have used a cassette and a derailleur, like you would find on a bike.”
Lauren Welsh, a senior headed to Purdue University next fall to major in aerospace engineering, heads the all-female team, Solar Flares. She is also instrumental in helping set up the Girls Who Code club expected to launch in August.
“So far, we’ve made a solar car that runs really well, but we’re currently adding a new gear system for further efficiency,” she said. “I’m excited to see how we do, we’ve collected a majority of our points so far, and I think we’re going to do really well in Tucson.”
I her first year competing, junior Sana Gill, 17 is the Solar Flares’ electrical lead.
She works closely with Kailyn Riggs, who is responsible for overseeing the manual transmission.
“Kailyn and I worked on wiring in the electrical components for the solar car. A major part of our job was to find the correct and most efficient way to wire together the components, including the motor, batteries, solar panel and solar charge controller,” said Sana.
“A key feature we worked on was incorporating an emergency stop switch as an added safety mechanism, so in an emergency, power going to the motor can quickly be cut by pushing the button at the back of the car,” she continued, adding:
“We also worked on wiring in the watt meters to provide the driver valuable data on the current voltage and amperage readings of the car.”
Kailyn, also a junior, said she’s found the lengthy and involved project “really cool.”
“I feel like I’ve learned so much through this, not only just technical skills, but even more. I never knew anything about what went into fund raising. We had to write an essay on our goal and why we deserved the grant. We did, and we got it,” she said of a $1,500 Tempe Union High School District Educator Grant.
Sophomore Kay Bakshi said she got involved in engineering because of her dad, who is an aerospace engineer at Honeywell.
“Engineering affects people all over the world, and I have a love of the environment, and want to help people get clean, green reusable energy,” said Kay, the Solar Flares’ safety lead.
Sophomore Jenna Cooley headed the fundraising arm for the team, saying she also learned a wide range of skill sets while seeking out the $2,000 the team set as their goal.
“We were able to raise $3,300,” said Jenna, 15. “I learned a lot about a lot of different things like graphics, electrical wiring and construction of the car. I wasn’t very well versed in these before. Now I feel really confident.”
Students on all teams also sought and obtained sponsorships to defray the cost of their cars, which can run $1,000 for materials. The two solar panels were contributed to all teams by Global Solar.
Serving as Solar Flares driver, Jenna said she envisions a STEM future where women have parity with men.
“There’s definitely a place for women in STEM, and I feel we’re showing women are as competent in these STEM fields,” the 15-year-old said.
“We’ve been working closely as a team, and it’s really been a learning experience, especially having the mentoring of people involved in the industry, along with Mr. Zavaleta, teaching us more about critical thinking and problem solving,” Sana said.
The third Thunder team, Solar Wind, is captained by senior Austin Vigessa, who is participating for his second year.
