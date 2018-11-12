In 2003, three yoga enthusiasts took a leap of faith to open Inner Vision Yoga in Chandler.
Fifteen years later, there are three bustling Tempe and Ahwatukee studios augmenting the original.
Celebrating their milestone is the upcoming Inner Vision Yoga’s 15 Years of Gratitude Celebration, 15 days of festivities at the three studios beginning Nov. 15.
Inner Vision Yoga’s growth and success – which even weathered the 2008 recession – makes owners Michele Dante, Aaron Goldberg and Jeff Martens three happy yogis.
Offering nearly 200 weekly classes taught by the three principals and 20 other teachers has made Inner Vision Yoga a premier studio in the East Valley.
Recalling their beginning, Dante said after Chandler’s successful launch, the trio opted to expand to Tempe in 2007.
“Then came the recession,” she laughed. “And that’s a beautiful part of our story; we were able to navigate it creatively, and we all stuck together.”
The stress of that 2008 worldwide recession was, well, depressing. And that brought more clients to IVY, seeking peace and restoration through yoga.
The Tempe studio soon outgrew their original site and in September 2016 moved to 6448 S. McClintock, in a freestanding building.
The Ahwatukee studio, at 4025 E. Chandler Blvd., was the last but possibly not final IVY studio, and it arrived serendipitously in March 2017.
“We opened in the Mountainside Plaza, as Jeff lives only a few miles away. Now each of us have a studio to look after,” said Dante. “We’re so fortunate to have such gifted and experienced teachers who teach in all three locations. some teachers have been with us from opening day. Our teachers don’t seem to leave, which is a really good thing for us.”
Becoming involved in yoga was a path necessitated by health reasons for IVY’s male owners.
“I’d been living with chronic pain for 16 years and was very interested in eastern practices, which up to that point was mostly martial arts,” said Aaron Goldberg, 52.
“After my first yoga class at age 27, I discovered I loved it and started practicing regularly. It took about eight months, but by the end of that time, I was pain free and totally sold on what yoga was going to be for me as a lifestyle,” he added.
Goldberg recalled he attended classes with instructor Cintra Brown every day for two years until she finally asked him to sub for studio teachers.
It was here he began teacher training.
“At that point she encouraged me to go out on my own and open another location, which I did in Mesa,” said Goldberg.
“Most importantly, I met my future wife Freda Goldberg during that time who’s transformed my life for better in every way,” said Goldberg.
Co-owner Jeff Martens said his journey to yoga began at birth.
“I was born with low levels of immunoglobulin A and distinctly remember a doctor telling my parents and I that I’d have upper respiratory infections for the rest of my life,” said Martens.
“I grew up with asthma and then chronic sinus infections that placed me on antibiotics 10 to 11 months a year, he added, explaining:
“My dream was to get sick and then get better like a normal person instead of getting a cold and then having a raging infection to deal with for eight weeks or more. Yoga is part of the healing path that allowed me to get off of all antibiotics and enable my body to fight infections naturally and efficiently. I can’t remember the last time I had a sinus infection.”
A Phoenix native and Ahwatukee resident of 10 years, Martens taught English, writing and yoga at Arizona State University and area community colleges. He started the ASU Student Recreation Complex yoga program, and for five years with Dante directed Yoga Vision, an annual international yoga conference there that brought yoga teachers from around the world.
Meditation spurred Dante’s path to yoga.
“I started my journey in yoga practicing meditation long before I discovered the physical practice. My physical practice had consisted more of athletics like walking, hiking, basketball, biking at that time,” she said.
“After I met Jeff in 1998, I was introduced to the physical practice of yoga. I’d been meditating for several years,” said Dante. “I’ve been an entrepreneur most of my life, and my businesses were always either committed to service or wellness. So, when I found the physical practice of yoga and its system of wellness, I saw it as an opportunity to serve.”
The three owners teach at least seven classes each, ranging from beginners to highly advanced.
“Although I started my yoga teaching career with more vigorous classes, I have ended up passionately teaching gentle, slow moving yoga and deep relaxation yoga that is accessible to all, and invites that deep meditative focus and calmness,” said Dante.
Accessible to all means all, she reiterates.
“I think some people feel they can’t practice yoga because of physical limitations or concerns, but at Inner Vision, all levels of experience are welcome as our offerings can accommodate virtually everyone,” said Dante.
“We have restorative yoga and yin that’s done 100 percent on the floor, chair yoga and gentle beginner’s yoga.
“We also offer Far Infrared Hot yoga for beginners and advanced yogis which can feel good in the muscles and tissues, and more vigorous classes,” she said “And as far as the philosophy of yoga goes, so many people are already yogis and don’t even realize it. Yoga is far less foreign than people think.”
How they define yoga to newbies brought interesting answers. Aaron Goldberg offered his answer when queried.
“The best definition of yoga I ever heard came from Gary Kraftsow who said yoga was the path of moving from limitation towards being free of that limitation,” said Goldberg. “So if you have a sore foot and you practice yoga and your foot feels better, you have moved from the limitation of pain to being free of that pain.
“If you come to yoga stressed out from a hard day at the office and you leave yoga feeling better and calmer, you have moved from the state of stressed out to being free of that state of mind,” he continued, adding:
If you come to yoga with a busy mind that allows very little stability, you may find that after practicing you will see gaps between the thoughts or that your mind seems quieter. So, in this case you have moved from the limitation of constant inner chatter to feeling peace and quiet.”
Added Dante: “Yoga is an art and science that not only helps people gain physical strength, flexibility and overall wellness, as it affects every system of the body when practiced, but it is also a self-reflective practice that helps the mind focus and relax, bringing the practitioner closer to inner peace.”
And what about mantras, owners were asked. Is that part and parcel of yoga?
“Mantra is a reminder. If you want to keep your mind on what is important and not get caught up in all the byways it can go, then a mantra is very powerful and will keep you focused on what you really want,” suggested Goldberg.
Martens said: “The key is focus and directed attention. Meditation is simply the extension of the same focal point from one moment to the next. This allows you to identify as the perceiver and not what is being perceived.
“The mind can only focus on one thing at a time. If your attention is on something positive – an image that inspires love or joy or peace, or neutral – the pulse in your finger, a mudra, your breath, then there’s no attention left over for your fear, worry or doubt. This enables the healing response in the body and turns off the stress response so healing can occur.”
He added that the physical poses of yoga strengthen muscle and bone, squeeze out and detoxify glands and organs and create a stronger ability to focus and consciously direct your attention to what you want in life.
“And whatever you put your attention on grows stronger,” he said. For more information on Inner Vision Yoga and the myriad regular and special classes they offer, see InnerVisionYoga.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.