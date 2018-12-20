With end-of-the-semester exams piled atop Christmas shopping anxiety and all the other pressures at their age, Mountain Pointe High School juniors Alan Dupre and Lauren Young knew just the ticket to add some calming moments for their over-stressed classmates.
They let the dogs out.
They invited five therapy dogs last Wednesday into school, through Arizona State University’s Sun Devil Paws nonprofit as part of a project for their DECA chapter, an international student marketing club.
The dogs – Valentino, a Mi-Ki; Betsy Ross, an English Crème Goldendoodle; Arrow, a border collie; Abby, an Old English sheep dog; and Dos, a Catahoula leopard mix – sat silently and nonchalantly in the school courtyard during both lunch periods as scores of students crowded around them to pet and fawn over them.
It was exactly what Alan and Lauren had in mind when they developed the project a few months ago – one that they hope will get them to an international DECA competition early next year once they’ve completed a paper on their project.
Like most DECA projects, this one had two primary goals: call awareness to a problem and offer a solution. Or, as Alan put it, “Planning a public relations campaign that not only promotes awareness of elevated stress in schools but also provides simple ways to relieve that stress.”
The 16-year-old son of Florence and Yann Dupre of Ahwatukee noted that the campaign not only involved weeks of publicizing the dogs’ visit, but also some research on why they were needed.
They surveyed students “to have some idea of what is causing their stress,” Alan said, and then thought about ways “to help students relax.” Teachers allowed them to use their classrooms to show movies on stress relief while fellow DECA members helped them make posters and flyers advertising the dogs’ visit.
The survey results showed largely that “some aspect of school, such as homework and exams, as what was causing their stress at that very moment,” Alan explained.
“As a whole, we do think that it teen stress is more elevated today than it was a decade ago,” he added, noting “Lauren and I have found several studies indicating that as a whole, stress in schools has been more elevated for current students than for past generations.
“This may be because students are feeling an increased academic pressure to get good grades, believing that if they are not successful in high school, it will be exponentially more difficult for them to do well in life,” he added, although he also noted, “what we perceive as elevated stress levels could only be due to an increase in today’s focus on stress as a prominent issue, resulting in more students opening up about how stressed they actually are.”
But with the teen suicide rising in the East Valley and across Arizona and the nation and more schools focusing greater attention on social-emotional learning so kids of all ages can better cope with pressure, Lauren, 16, the daughter of Brenda and Dwayne Young of Ahwatukee, said she and Alan were determined to try and find at least a temporary solution that might point toward a longer term one.
“We just want to help teens really,” Lauren explained. “This entire campaign has been about showing teens there are alternatives to dealing with stress, and that no one has to think of suicide or self-harm. You can deal with stress in healthy ways.”
Added Alan: “We focused on stress as the main problem to be addressed because we not only felt like it was a pressing issue that we could start fixing through simple-to-implement activities, but also because we felt like it applied to us on a personal level. As high school students, we have experienced a great deal of stress in our time at high school, and so for us, taking on this issue was also personal.”
Mountain Pointe teacher Marc Campbell, the DECA sponsor, said the two students’ project also reflects the philosophy he tries to impart on club members.
“I believe that it is crucial for the non-profit base side of business to be seen,” he said. “People don’t typically associate campaigns like these with businesses, and so public relations projects are an excellent way to show a community the kind of positive impacts these business campaigns can have on the community,” he said, adding:
“I find that public relations projects like these have a positive effect on the community and help bring it together in a way that a selling a product can’t. It is also a way for my students to practice their 21st century skills of: creativity, communication, collaboration and critical thinking.”
Moreover, he noted, their project can help “our school community become more educated on this issue and to realize that there is a support system for them, that their struggles are not uncommon and that there are options or positive ways to relieve their stress.”
“I like it when my students take responsibility, and so I think that this sort of campaign is more powerful given that it’s coming from other high school students,” Campbell said.
The dogs are accustomed to being the objects of stress relief, and have often been taken for therapeutic visits to hospitals and hospices – though schools have become a common destination as well, said Sharon Martin of Chandler.
“There’s something magical about them,” she said. “They connect with people.”
Like the four other dogs, Martin’s 6-year-old sheep dog, Abby, seemed delighted to be there, wiggling her backside whenever she got up to change her position amid her admirers.
Selected for their temperament, trainability and other factors – including their ability to emotionally connect with people – dogs like Abby have gone through months of rigorous training and careful assessment before they can be designated therapy dogs.
For Khara Fuentes and her dog Valentino – “Tino” for short – the visit was something of a homecoming. The Ahwatukee native graduated from Mountain Pointe in 2001 and has been a therapy dog owner since 2015.
Though Tino was barely a third the size of any of his four canine colleagues, he was just as mellow as the students surrounded him.
And his owner added there were times when she was a Mountain Pointe student that a therapy dog would have been a blessing.
And judging by the enthusiastic response of the students last week, a lot of them no doubt agreed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.