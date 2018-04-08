Some seventh-graders at Akimel A-al Middle School in Ahwatukee have launched an effort to go green in a big way.
About 60 students, mostly from science and advanced language arts classes, are hoping to raise $20,000 in tax-deductible contributions of money and materials to build a garden in the school courtyard that would supply vegetables to Akimel’s culinary classes as well as needy families served by the Kyrene Foundation.
They’re dubbing the project “AKI Grows.”
“With the 202 construction right next to our school, we are trying to build something for our school and community to enjoy that isn’t made out of concrete,” said language arts teacher Brandi Mikesell, who is coordinating the project with assistant principal Dana Wasserman.
“Our goal is to create an urban garden that could provide produce to our families that are in need as well as teach skills to our advanced science and language arts students how to make a positive impact in their community,” she added.
The students are in charge of creating the garden’s layout, identifying their needs and sending letters to local businesses seeking donations. They also will create a social media campaign to get as much exposure as possible.
“If this project is successful at our site ,then we would like to expand it to other schools,” Mikesell said.
The students have set ambitious goals: raise $5,000 before this school year ends for their “minimalist” plan and garner another $15,000 before the new one begins for the larger project. People and businesses can donate at kyrene.org/Page/44471, and if they do it by April 15, they can receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit for state income taxes.
“The major goal right now is to roll out something by Earth Day on April 22,” Mikesell said,
The students just finished the first wave of a letter-writing campaign to dozens of local businesses from a list they put together through their own research.
“They’re excited to see what impact they’re going to have,” Mikesell said, adding the students also are seeking help to the PTO, their parents and even local and state elected officials.
Mikesell said Wasserman had broached the idea of the garden with her and wanted to have seventh-graders lead the charge because they’ll still be around next year to carry on the project.
Besides vegetables, the garden would meet another need, Mikesell said, explaining:
“The district doesn’t have the funds to replace dying plants and we need additional shade structures.”
In their design, the students also are making sure each garden area will have enough water and will select plants “based on viability and determine where they are planted to get the best growth,” she said.
“These designs must incorporate several key components: An outdoor classroom space with shade, a hummingbird and butterfly garden, an herb garden and raised planting beds to grow seasonal fruits and vegetables,” Mikesell said.
“We also have various planters that are unused at the time that we plan to fill with succulents and other desert plants,” she added. “We’d love to make our campus a place where students can expand their minds in an environment that is outside of the traditional classroom.”
One reason the language arts class was designated the lead on the project was because of the need for a letter-writing campaign and other social media outreach that requires writing.
“As educators today, we strive to build real-life projects where our students can demonstrate how the skills they are learning in the classroom apply to the outside world,” Mikesell said.
